Rock Rapids, IA

Three charged after stop in Rock Rapids

By Jeff Grant
nwestiowa.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCK RAPIDS—Three people were charged following a traffic stop about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, in Rock Rapids. The arrests stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Kia Forte EX on the 600 block of South Tama...

www.nwestiowa.com

Comments / 0

 

