Three charged after stop in Rock Rapids

ALCESTER, S.D. (KELO.com) — Alcester police pulled a driver over yesterday for substitution of license plates. The man, from Spink County, was arrested on multiple drug charges after officers found methamphetamine, over $3000 cash, and other items indicating distribution of a controlled substance. Later, a search warrant was conducted on the residence the driver had recently moved in. Officers found suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. There, an Alcester woman was arrested for possession and ingestion of a controlled substance.
