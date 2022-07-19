Three charged after stop in Rock Rapids

Orange City, Iowa– An Orange City boy was taken to the hospital after a vehicle struck his bike in Orange City on Thursday, July 21, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 1:10 p.m., 65-year-old Barbara Van Beek of Orange City was driving a 2013 Chevy Equinox westbound on Eighth Street Southeast, in Orange City. They tell us that Michael Huizenga of Orange City was crossing the street on his bicycle, where there was no crosswalk.

