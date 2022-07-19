ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Kids jump from father’s van in Cape Coral as their dad overdosed on drugs

By Robert Rose
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3exSiR_0glLwBCc00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A father was arrested in Cape Coral after overdosing in his car, causing his kids to jump out of the vehicle.

On July 15, Cape Coral police responded to the scene of an accident, where they found Hector Luis Negron, 39, passed out behind the wheel of his car. Not far from the vehicle were his two children, who witnesses said jumped out of the car while it was rolling down the road.

An arrest report from the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) said this happened at the corner of Nelson Road and Diplomat Parkway on Friday.

All of this unfolded in front of Alex Demarchi’s eyes. He was at home with his grandparents when emergency crews swarmed his front yard.

“All I saw was multiple cop cars, ambulance and fire department,” Demarchi said.

It wasn’t what he was expecting to see outside on a Friday afternoon. He said paramedics had Negron on a stretcher.

“I’m pretty sure he was unconscious,” Demarchi said. “I didn’t hear anything from him. The paramedics were removing him from the vehicle to be taken to a nearby hospital.”

As he was then taken to an area hospital, a needle was found in Negron’s pocket. According to the report, Negron later admitted to using Kratom, which is a legal opioid alternative.

“Could you imagine the thought going through a child’s head as far as getting out of a car so they don’t get hurt,” said Tonya Barnes, who lives a few doors down from where the incident happened.

Luckily, neither of the kids was injured and neither was Negron.

“I’m surprised they didn’t hit a home,” Barnes said.

Negron is currently sitting in the Lee County Jail, being held on $27,500 in bond for a handful of charges including DUI, possession of drugs and child neglect.

No further details are available at this time. Count on NBC2 to provide you with the latest details as we learn them.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Death investigation at Heritage Greens in Collier County

Deputies are conducting a death investigation after a diver failed to surface from a Collier County golf course pond Friday. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the pond on the golf course is close to the 1800 block of Crestview Way in Naples. The call came to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 1:03 p.m.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

CCSO: Active investigation on Sheehan Boulevard in Port Charlotte

Deputies are investigating a crime scene on Sheehan Boulevard in Port Charlotte on Friday morning. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, a major crimes unit is present at that location. CCSO did not provide any further details on the nature of the investigation. Update: According to Charlotte Sheriff’s...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
FOX 4 WFTX

Diver drowns at Naples golf course pond

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County Sheriff's Office at the scene of a death investigation at the 1800th block of Crestview Way lake in Naples. CCSO says the call came in around 1:03 PM Friday. According to CCSO, the person who died was diving into the lake and did not...
NAPLES, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Child
FOX 4 WFTX

1 killed in triple vehicle vs. motorcycle crash

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A 26-year-old man was killed Tuesday night in a crash involving two sedans and a pickup truck. Florida Highway Patrol was called to the intersection of Joel Blvd. and E 9th St. in Lehigh Acres just after 8:30 p.m. Investigators say a sedan traveling east...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lehigh Acres man killed in crash on Joel Boulevard

A deadly crash closed Joel Boulevard in Lehigh Acres for hours Tuesday night while the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was investigating. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 26-year-old Lehigh Acres man died in the crash. Troopers say the 26-year-old was riding his motorcycle south on Joel Boulevard around...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Kratom
WINKNEWS.com

Body cam shows moments after vehicle strikes day care in Arcadia

Video released by the State Attorney’s Office shows the moments after a vehicle slammed into an Arcadia day care, killing one girl and injuring another. The March 16 crash at Imagination Station Learning Center on State Road 70 killed 4-year-old Maleena Valdez and led to the arrest of 18-year-old Kiara Morant, who is accused of being behind the wheel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Woman killed in crash on US-41 in Charlotte County

A woman is dead after a crash at Oil Well Road and US-41 in Charlotte County on Thursday evening. According to FHP, a 79-year-old Punta Gorda woman in a sedan was driving south in the left lane of US-41, south of Oil Well Road, around 5:30 p.m., while a 20-year-old Cape Coral man in a sedan was driving south in the right lane of US-41.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy