Looking Into TransDigm Gr's Recent Short Interest

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
TransDigm Gr's (NYSE:TDG) short percent of float has fallen 5.86% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.08 million shares sold short, which is 2.09% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.2 days to cover...

