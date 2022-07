Envelopes containing ballots sent to voters in Maricopa County last week contained a small square with clear plastic on the top left side revealing part of the ballot. The political party of the ballot can clearly be seen in the window, and in some cases, individuals’ voter registration numbers are visible as well. Concerns have been raised that renegade postal workers or election workers might throw Republican ballots out before they reach voters.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO