Wabash Bus Station seen as 'low-effort Band-Aid' to address Columbia unsheltered issues

The Wabash Bus Station over the winter began serving as a daytime warming center in addition to being an overnight location for Columbia's unsheltered population.

As the year progressed into the spring and summer, this practice of using Wabash as a shelter space and camping facility has not ended, downtown business leaders told the Columbia City Council on Monday.

The situation has prompted serious concerns from these leaders and community members.

This includes Nickie Davis, director of the Downtown Community Improvement District; Tanner Ott, who is a downtown area property manager; and Tootie Burns, who has studio space at Orr Street Studios and is president of the North Village Arts District. Community members addressed the council both as individuals and as those who work directly with Columbia's unsheltered.

"What is happening downtown and around the Wabash area is not acceptable, so we are here to try and rectify that," Davis said.

Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning said in February that the Wabash station "is not sufficient to be a shelter." At that same council meeting, city manager De'Carlon Seewood said the station is not the right location to service the needs of Columbia's unsheltered.

So, what is? Columbia community members offered suggestions.

Steps are underway to address concerns about the Wabash station, but the city is not yet at a point where it can discuss those publicly, Seewood said Monday.

Community suggestions

A letter from the Downtown Community Improvement District to the city council and Seewood included five requests.

Chief among them was to end the 24-hour access and camping at Wabash.

Ott and Burns noted they have compassionate concerns regarding the growing unsheltered population in Columbia. Approximately two-dozen people stood to note their support of the letter while Burns addressed the council.

She requested the council continue to prioritize finding alternate locations "that can provide accessible space, services and professional assistance for our unhoused citizens," Burns said, adding it only is in the past five months she has felt unsafe to access her studio at Orr Street Studios.

"A growing burden is being placed on businesses near the Wabash Bus Station, and the challenges we face become more serious and frequent with each week that passes," Ott told the council. "... (The) issues we are dealing with are now at a magnitude we have not experienced before.

"We do not have the skills or resources to deal with them as a small business community."

The letter from The District encourages the council to do something now, while acknowledging that addressing unsheltered needs "is a sensitive and challenging issue, and that it will most likely not be remedied in our lifetimes."

Public suggestions included multiple city shelter locations rather than one large space. Wabash is not the ideal choice, even by those who stay there, was the consensus.

"Wabash and the area around it is no one's solution to anything," Stephanie Yoakum, volunteer with CoMo Mobile Aid Collective and Loaves and Fishes soup kitchen, said Monday. "It has been a low-effort Band-Aid on behalf of the city. ... We are still begging the city to make a concerted effort at compassionate solutions."

Other suggested solutions included either getting something similar to a YMCA into the community or making certain Activity & Recreation Center operations free so the unsheltered have an additional location in which to bathe or use the facilities.

More suggestions included creating public locker locations for personal belonging storage, and public restroom and shower facilities at locations throughout the city.

Davis wants the city to more fully support organizations dedicated to addressing unsheltered needs to combat the compassion fatigue businesses may be experiencing.

"Let's back the ones already doing it properly and we can continue to talk about where the best location might be," she said, regarding possible city shelter sites.

"What is happening right now just isn't working."

Plan for co-responders

The past two budget years have included provisions to have social workers respond to mental health calls that also included a police response, said Mayor Barbara Buffaloe. She wanted to know where the city was on its plan for this co-response effort.

The city has had difficulty finding social workers to hire, so Seewood suggested conducting partner agreements with social service agencies to provide them.

"Instead of us trying to create this process through an individual, we'll try to partner with a provider," Seewood said, noting meetings already have taken place, though he could not yet publicly state with whom.

"That is our plan. It is not complete yet."

The city is looking at real estate and is in negotiations to provide a shelter location by late fall or early winter. Another location possibly could be utilized within the next month.

"Once we provide the spot for the summertime, it's about finding a provider," Seewood said. "We have a plan for the winter."

A yet-to-be-revealed location will be leased for November and December, while the fairgrounds will be used in January through March.

Even with this, it does not seem the city has made much progress, said First Ward council member Pat Fowler. She requested city staff provide updates at each council meeting on how the city is addressing the needs of the unsheltered population.

