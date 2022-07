You might wonder how Marvel is going to make an entire series about a superhero who says only three words -- so this trailer for I Am Groot will give you a few clues. Marvel is teasing some upcoming projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe during San Diego Comic-Con 2022, with various movies and Disney Plus TV shows on the way. I Am Groot features the woody cutey from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies getting into what looks like a bunch of playful adventures involving cutesy aliens, a dance-off and a leafy dress.

TV SHOWS ・ 2 DAYS AGO