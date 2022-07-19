ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

A conversation with Logan Byrne, a candidate running to represent District 77 in the Michigan House

By Elle Meyers
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 5 days ago

LANSING, Mich. — There are three democratic candidates running in the primary election to represent District 77 in the Michigan House, and we’re going to take a look at Logan Byrne. He’s a local lawyer looking to serve the underserved, and he’s vying for your vote.

“My name is Logan Byrne. I'm 28 years old. I'm a young attorney. I grew up on a small family farm in rural Michigan, went to undergrad at Eastern Michigan University, went to law school at MSU, stayed in the area ever since," he said.

Byrne works as a judicial law clerk under judge Rosemarie Aquilina and in Genesee County on the Flint Water Crisis. Byrne also sits on multiple boards and participates in volunteer work.

“I try to use my privileges as an attorney to help people as often as I can," he said. "I currently sit on the Zoning Board of Appeals in Clinton County, which pays very little. It's kind of like donating my time. I also sit on the young lawyer board in Ingham County…I also just try to volunteer in the community. I recently helped pick up trash around Lansing, and I just try to do a little things, make it a better place.”

What two to three issues does District 77 need to prioritize first?

“One is supporting education," he said. "Our public education has been underfunded for a long time. And I think it's important that we properly fund our education and don't siphon money into private schools or charter schools…I would like to prioritize working families as somebody who grew up blue collar, paid my way through undergrad and law school working multiple jobs. I understand what it means to work hard…And I think it's important that we also focus on rural Michigan as well as strengthening manufacturing in the Lansing area.”

Byrne said dealing with gun violence in District 77 is also a top priority.

“I'm a gun owner. But I also understand that nobody has any business owning assault rifles, carbines, really weapons of war," he said. "And also, we should pass legislation like red flag laws that ensure that weapons can be taken away from people in crisis situations, as well as closing loopholes that allowed domestic abusers to have firearms.”

Do you support abortion rights?

“I do. I'm pro-choice. I'm pretty vocal about it, I think Michigan needs to take a stance and codify it into law, make sure that women do have these reproductive rights,” Byrne said.

Do you support marriage equality?

"I do," he said.

Byrne said Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ opinion in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision was troubling to him because it mentioned reconsidering other cases.

“He came after marriage equality, and this is something that as Democrats, we hold near and dear to our heart," Byrne said. "We need to make sure that these precedents are protected.”

Byrne’s candidacy has been endorsed by Ingham County Commissioners Robert Pena and Irene Cahill, alongside the Michigan Corn Growers Association and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan.

"I never had political aspirations. In fact, because of my advocacy work, I tried to keep politics and my professional life as separate as possible," he said. "But 2020 was a turning point for me. I realized more young professionals needed to step up and take leadership positions…The reason I jumped in is still the same. It's just to help people and try to be an advocate for those who don't have voices.”

To learn more about Byrne before the primary election on Aug. 2 visit his webpage.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Lansing, MI
Elections
City
Lansing, MI
County
Ingham County, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Ingham County, MI
Government
bridgemi.com

Michigan election conspiracies crumble as canvass, sheriff probe sputter

LANSING — A St. Clair County voter who says she backed Donald Trump in 2020 is considering legal action against a Trump-endorsed legislative candidate who publicly accused her of voter fraud, she told Bridge Michigan Wednesday. The false allegation from Republican state House hopeful Jacky Eubanks of Chesterfield Township...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosemarie Aquilina
Person
Clarence Thomas
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the No. 1 City to Raise a Family in the U.S.

When people start a family, they often think about where to live that might offer a family-friendly environment. I personally think that Michigan has lots of great cities to raise a family, and now, a new study out has determined that the Mitten actually best the best place to raise a family in the U.S.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Woman Wants 10 Grand for What?!

This Michigan woman who claims she was “stood up” a while ago is now trying to sue the man for 10,000 dollars. A woman in Michigan named QaShontae Short was stood up a while back, and she didn’t just complain about it on social media. She decided...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan House#School Closings#Election Local#Democratic#Msu#District 77
WLNS

Michigan tobacco age raised from 18 to 21

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Gov. Whitmer signed legislation raising the minimum age to purchase tobacco in Michigan Thursday. The legislation raises the minimum age to purchase products like cigarettes and vapes in Michigan from 18 to 21, in line with the federal Tobacco 21 law that was passed in 2019.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

GR Police standoff is resolved peacefully

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At about 3:15 p.m., the man came out of the house peacefully and was taken into custody by Grand Rapids Police. Police were negotiating with an "arrestable individual" inside a house on the city's southwest side Saturday afternoon. The standoff began early Saturday afternoon when...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WLNS

Late night storm causes power outages

Storms that blew through Michigan on Saturday night left hundreds of people across mid-Michigan in the dark. The Lansing Board of Water and Light reported 8 outages affecting 1,371 customers around midnight – including almost 900 customers in an area that included the northeast side of the city. The...
LANSING, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Town Ranked One of the Best Places to Retire

Michigan has a lot to offer no matter where you are in life, but what about for those who are entering their so-called golden years? Many people who enter retirement end up staying in the state they were born or wherever they were last located for their job, while others flock to warm climates.
MICHIGAN STATE
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy