3-year program will help fund children’s health insurance in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A West Virginia nonprofit announced Tuesday that it was awarded a three-year grant to fund insurance coverage for children.

Think Kids was awarded a $1.48 million grant to help families with kids eligible for Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

The funds will support promoting the availability of free or low-cost health coverage. Promotion efforts include identifying eligible children and assisting families with insurance paperwork.

The funding comes while the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (PHE) issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is expected to end before 2023. The PHE allowed more people to stay on national health insurance programs if family earners lost their jobs and health care access.

Think Kids says West Virginia children rely on Medicaid and CHIP now more than ever, with 44% of the Mountain State’s youth enrolled in the insurance programs pre-pandemic.

“Medicaid and CHIP provide comprehensive coverage to West Virginia’s most vulnerable kids,” says Kelli Caseman, Executive Director of Think Kids. “These programs provide them access to the care they need while giving their loved ones the security of knowing their kids and household budgets are protected.”

Think Kids’ three-year program is titled “Connecting Kids to Coverage West Virginia .” To learn more, click here .

