Urban Cowboy, a cowboy-inspired boutique hotel chain, is set to open an eighteen-room outpost at the George Schleier Mansion, at 1665 Grant Street in 2023. The Queen Anne-style building was built by architect Fred Edbrooke for George C. Schleier, a hat tycoon and politician, in the 1880s. Its distinct architectural features include gargoyles, engraved Bavarian swans reflecting Schleier's German heritage, and an iconic dome; there are eight fireplaces in the mansion, some hand-carved. For the past several decades, the building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, has been used for offices.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO