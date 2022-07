I am grateful for U.S. Senate candidate Evan McMullin’s years of public service. And, I applaud anyone who runs for office; McMullin is no exception. After running for president in 2016, he now is taking on Sen. Mike Lee as an independent. Unfortunately, McMullin made a disqualifying choice in his pursuit of keeping a Democrat off the ballot by proclaiming and reiterating that he would not caucus with either party. This decision would effectively make McMullin a political tourist, with no guaranteed access to a committee assignment.

