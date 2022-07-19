ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces Sun-News

Emmy Award-winning comedian bringing regular comedy shows to Las Cruces, southwest

By Leah Romero, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TUcBz_0glLuoVF00

LAS CRUCES - Atomic Comedy Presents…

Emmy award-winning comedian John Padon is bringing his humor and connections to Las Cruces with a new regular series of comedian performances.

Padon was born and raised in Albuquerque and has been performing stand-up comedy for 30 years. He has also been part of the writing teams for shows such as “Wonder Years” and “Home Improvement,” earning an Emmy Award for his work on the former.

Now, Padon is working on bringing “Vegas-style” comedy shows to Las Cruces and other New Mexico venues.

He explained that his career started in Albuquerque where he was discovered by Budd Friedman, founder of the Improvisation Comedy Club in Manhattan. Padon started touring with Friedman honing his comedic craft. Along the way, he worked with such standups as David Spade (“Grown Ups”) and Jerry Seinfeld (“Seinfeld,” “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee”).

Padon later joined the staff for several TV shows before moving to Las Vegas and performing as the opening act for Earth, Wind & Fire, Lou Rawls, Toby Keith, Chicago, Tom Jones and others. He eventually opened his own comedy club with the “Sin City Comedy” show. Celebrity Cruises came next, then a move to Maui where he started the Maui Comedy Series.

He, his wife and two children decided to relocate back to New Mexico earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic. His next creation was the Atomic Comedy Company in New Mexico with the goal of hosting comedy shows in the southwest, including Albuquerque, Las Cruces, Taos, Farmington, Tucson and other stops in California and more to come.

The first Las Cruces show is coming up on July 27 at the Rio Grande Theatre, located at 211 N. Main St. Padon will take the stage along with Curt Fletcher and Mark Doyle will host.

Fletcher is a comic who also started in Albuquerque, according to the performance writeup. His “Drybar” show is currently streaming and he recently sold a movie script, “The Consequences of a Feeble Mind,” which is in production for HBO.

Doyle is a comedian and ventriloquist with performance credits in Las Vegas, across the country and internationally.

“The theory is go into markets that have … colleges like New Mexico State University,” Padon said. “Comedy shows and concerts always seem to end up in El Paso so everybody's got to drive to El Paso and see something.”

These first few shows are a sort of test to see how New Mexico audiences react to the comedy performers. Based on what Padon sees, he said he will work on bringing more of his fellow comedians to the area for a mini tour through the southwest.

Following the July show, audience members will have the chance to meet and talk with all three comics at the Rio Grande Theatre.

“Comedy is like live music: you just can't replace the experience of live performance and being in a room full of people all laughing at the same time,” Padon said. “It's a very rewarding experience, which is why comedy clubs became so popular in the 80s and 90s. And we're hoping after all this pandemic and political polarity in the world that we get back to making people laugh and having a good time.”

Tickets for the July 27 show are available for purchase online at www.riograndetheatre.org. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Leah Romero is the trending reporter at the Las Cruces Sun-News and can be reached at 575-418-3442, LRomero@lcsun-news.com or @rromero_leah on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Dog missing for 11 months to be reunited with Santa Fe family

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A family will be reunited with their dog, Rofus, after he went missing more than 11 months ago. He’s currently at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter who did a Zoom call with his family to confirm his identity. Rofus was a gift to the Martinez family after their daughter and sister, nine-year-old […]
SANTA FE, NM
KTSM

Mel Gibson’s ‘The Informant’ shooting in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Are you a movie fanatic? Because a new movie is in the works in Las Cruces. Director, Michael Oblowitz, gave KTSM a tour of the movie set ‘The Informant’ starring Mel Gibson. The crew began filming on Monday at the Dona Ana County courthouse, which has a vacant prison inside […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico July 22 – July 28

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 22 – July 28 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Cruces#Stand Up Comedy#Comedy Clubs#Comedy Show#The Atomic Comedy Company
visitalbuquerque.org

ABQ In The News: Summer 2022

Albuquerque has received some major kudos from some of travel and tourism’s most prominent publications. With highlights on everything from bicycle tours to the best places to stay, Albuquerque was among – and beat out – some of the best travel destinations around the world this season.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

Artwork highlighting social justice will soon fill ABQ's billboards

New Mexico artists from all different walks of life will have a rare opportunity for their artwork to land on public billboards across Albuquerque. Digging deep into the heart of social justice issues, the public art exhibition is called the “Soul of a Nation”––curated by New Mexico artist Jodie Herrera.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque Isotopes announce Breaking Bad auction items

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Isotopes announced the Breaking Bad memorabilia being auctioned off at home. The auction will be on July 30 and feature Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. The silent auction will have 30 packages available, with over 80 items in total. Ten of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Summerfest returns to Nob Hill July 23

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nob Hill Summerfest is happening Saturday. The event will take over Nob Hill on Central from Girard to Washington. There will be four stages with local bands, food trucks, and other entertainment. The national headliner will be Las Cafeteras. For more information, visit the City of Albuquerque’s Summerfest page.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Downtown Albuquerque storefront grants impacting local businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not hard to spot an empty storefront in downtown Albuquerque. But, the city says its effort to change that is paying off. “Visually, when you’re walking downtown, you’re already seeing that activation of street-level properties, and it brings a lot of good energy to downtown,” said Sarah Allen, public information officer for Albuquerque’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Movie starring Mel Gibson begins filming in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A high-profile film production is now underway in New Mexico. “The Informant,” directed by Michael Oblowiz and produced by Daniel Cummings, is in Las Cruces filming this week. The movie stars Mel Gibson, Kate Bosworth, Dominic Purcell and Nick Stahl. “The Informant” is story about an undercover cop who is terminally ill […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque residents may have more internet options soon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you live in the city of Albuquerque, you may soon have a better, cheaper option for your internet service. “This is really big news for the City of Albuquerque. This means that every resident in business within the city will have access to affordable high-quality internet,” says Catherine Nicolaou, Broadband Program Manager. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BioPark Summer concert series is in full swing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Summertime means Albuquerque BioPark is hosting its summer concerts. Families can enjoy the evening at the Zoo or the Botanic Garden and listen to music featuring both local and national acts. The BioPark’s Garden Music series takes place at the Botanic Garden every other Thursday...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

The 10 El Paso Restaurants People Would Have Their Last Meal At

Not to sound all macabre or anything, but, I recently asked our Facebook followers if they had their final meal in any El Paso restaurant, which one would it be?. It sounds dark, I know, but, the idea actually came up because our very own Steve Kaplowitz came up to me and told me that he had just had his favorite meal ever, the tacos Antonia at Lucy's- and he said it himself, if he were to have his final meal ever- it would be at Lucy's and it would be the tacos Antonia.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Fatal police shooting, Gonzales trial continues, Weekend storms, Fatal crash, BCSO featured in show

Friday’s Top Stories Looking for new ‘home-base’ after thieves steal thousands worth of items Animal rescue searches for injured fawn with broken hooves near Tijeras What’s happening around New Mexico July 22 – July 28 Pair of Lobo football players land on Mountain West All-Conference list New Mexico State Police escort late officer’s body back […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Empty seats cost Central New Mexico Community College $1 Million

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – College enrollment dropped in New Mexico during the COVID-19 pandemic. Central New Mexico (CNM) was particularly hard hit, and now legislative analysts say it’s costing them. “Since 2019, our enrollment has been dropping 3% [per year],” says Nireata Seals, the college’s vice president for...
COLLEGES
KRQE News 13

Tree removed from Santa Fe park repurposed as bee hotel

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An old cottonwood tree from the Harvey Cornell Rose Park in Santa Fe has been turned into a bee hotel. The tree was considered a safety risk due to several fungal infections and had to be taken down. Part of it was given to a local poetry group that commissioned an […]
SANTA FE, NM
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
852K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy