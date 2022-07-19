Emmy Award-winning comedian bringing regular comedy shows to Las Cruces, southwest

LAS CRUCES - Atomic Comedy Presents…

Emmy award-winning comedian John Padon is bringing his humor and connections to Las Cruces with a new regular series of comedian performances.

Padon was born and raised in Albuquerque and has been performing stand-up comedy for 30 years. He has also been part of the writing teams for shows such as “Wonder Years” and “Home Improvement,” earning an Emmy Award for his work on the former.

Now, Padon is working on bringing “Vegas-style” comedy shows to Las Cruces and other New Mexico venues.

He explained that his career started in Albuquerque where he was discovered by Budd Friedman, founder of the Improvisation Comedy Club in Manhattan. Padon started touring with Friedman honing his comedic craft. Along the way, he worked with such standups as David Spade (“Grown Ups”) and Jerry Seinfeld (“Seinfeld,” “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee”).

Padon later joined the staff for several TV shows before moving to Las Vegas and performing as the opening act for Earth, Wind & Fire, Lou Rawls, Toby Keith, Chicago, Tom Jones and others. He eventually opened his own comedy club with the “Sin City Comedy” show. Celebrity Cruises came next, then a move to Maui where he started the Maui Comedy Series.

He, his wife and two children decided to relocate back to New Mexico earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic. His next creation was the Atomic Comedy Company in New Mexico with the goal of hosting comedy shows in the southwest, including Albuquerque, Las Cruces, Taos, Farmington, Tucson and other stops in California and more to come.

The first Las Cruces show is coming up on July 27 at the Rio Grande Theatre, located at 211 N. Main St. Padon will take the stage along with Curt Fletcher and Mark Doyle will host.

Fletcher is a comic who also started in Albuquerque, according to the performance writeup. His “Drybar” show is currently streaming and he recently sold a movie script, “The Consequences of a Feeble Mind,” which is in production for HBO.

Doyle is a comedian and ventriloquist with performance credits in Las Vegas, across the country and internationally.

“The theory is go into markets that have … colleges like New Mexico State University,” Padon said. “Comedy shows and concerts always seem to end up in El Paso so everybody's got to drive to El Paso and see something.”

These first few shows are a sort of test to see how New Mexico audiences react to the comedy performers. Based on what Padon sees, he said he will work on bringing more of his fellow comedians to the area for a mini tour through the southwest.

Following the July show, audience members will have the chance to meet and talk with all three comics at the Rio Grande Theatre.

“Comedy is like live music: you just can't replace the experience of live performance and being in a room full of people all laughing at the same time,” Padon said. “It's a very rewarding experience, which is why comedy clubs became so popular in the 80s and 90s. And we're hoping after all this pandemic and political polarity in the world that we get back to making people laugh and having a good time.”

Tickets for the July 27 show are available for purchase online at www.riograndetheatre.org. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Leah Romero is the trending reporter at the Las Cruces Sun-News and can be reached at 575-418-3442, LRomero@lcsun-news.com or @rromero_leah on Twitter.