U.S. States Investing Most in Manufactured Housing

After two years of spiking real estate prices, mortgage rates, and rents, the housing affordability crisis in the U.S. is more apparent than ever—and expanding manufactured housing may alleviate the pressure of housing costs. The category manufactured housing includes housing units that are prefabricated in a factory and then transported to their ultimate destination. They are often significantly less expensive than site-built homes: $57 per square foot on average, compared to $119 for a site-built home. While 22 million Americans currently live in manufactured homes, this type of housing varies in popularity across the U.S. Researchers calculated manufactured home shipments as a share of all new single-family homes in 2021 and ranked states accordingly.