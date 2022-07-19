McKee has the lowest approval rating in the country, according to a new online poll

Gov. Dan McKee has the lowest job approval rating of any governor in the country, according to a new online poll.

A new survey from Morning Consult found only 38% of voters said they approve of the job McKee is doing leading Rhode Island, the lowest mark of any incumbent governor.

It found that 43% of respondents disapprove of the job he is doing, tied for the ninth highest disapproval rate with four other governors.

Morning Consult surveyed "at least 431 registered voters" in each state between April 1 and June 30.

McKee's popularity in the Morning Consult polls has been steadily declining.

He posted a 42% approval rate in a first-quarter survey , the third-lowest mark in the country. At that time he was still above water, with only 40% saying they disapprove of the job he is doing.

A year ago, still fresh in the mind of voters after becoming governor when Gina Raimondo became U.S. Commerce Secretary, McKee was more popular. In a survey between July and OCtober, 59% of Morning Consult respondents approved of McKee's job performance.

In their latest release, Morning Consult said most Democratic governors facing reelection have seen their popularity sink since President Joe Biden took office. Biden's approval rating sunk to 38% in a poll released by CNN Monday. ( McKee was elevated from lieutenant governor in March 2021 , with Biden already in the White House.)

The new Morning Consult survey results put McKee behind Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (40% approval), Hawaii Gov. David Ige (44%) and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (44%) at the bottom of the rankings.

However, if you consider net favorability -- the difference between approval rate and disapproval rate -- McKee (-5 percentage points) returns to third-most unfavorable behind Brown (-15 points) and Ige (-6 points.)

That reflects the fact that a relatively large number of voters are ambivalent about McKee, something that has been reflected in recent traditional polls showing a large share of the Rhode Island electorate undecided heading into this fall's elections.

Combining his favorable and unfavorable ratings, only 81% of Morning Consult respondents were ready to judge McKee's performance one way or another, compared with 93% for Ige and 95% for Brown.

The McKee campaign declined comment on the poll results Tuesday.

Democratic primary rival Helena Foulkes took the new survey as a chance to blast McKee and remind voters of the ongoing investigation into how his administration awarded an education contract to the ILO Group.

"Rhode Islanders simply don't trust a governor under FBI investigation to lead our economy through a potential recession," Foulkes said in a message. "Unfortunately, the only race Dan McKee is winning right now is to be the worst governor in America. The people of Rhode Island deserve better."

On Wednesday Nellie Gorbea Campaign Manager Dana Walton said there is "an obvious leadership vacuum at the top of Rhode Island state government right now; Dan McKee is in over his head."

Asked about his low poll numbers Wednesday on the T.F. Green Airport tarmac where he welcomed President Joe Biden's flight, McKee said, as he has previously, that "polls come and go. I am doing the work."

He added that, with the state budget signed, he is now officially in "campaign mode" and will be swinging back at political punches from his primary rivals.

"I am in campaign mode right now and I have taken a lot of shots," McKee said as Biden's motorcade thundered off toward Massachusetts. "We paid attention to the work that needed to be done. Now we are going to pay attention to the campaign and individuals who think they are going to get free shots at me, they are no longer going to get that."

Asked if he wanted to say anything to Foulkes or Gorbea now, he said "we're preparing something."

