ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jhené Aiko Talks ‘Twenty88’ Sequel With Big Sean & Prioritizing Mental Health: ‘Don’t Be Afraid to Feel’

By Darlene Aderoju
Billboard
Billboard
 5 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Jhené Aiko has new music on the way — including a Twenty88 sequel with longtime boyfriend and music collaborator Big Sean , with whom she is expecting her second child. Though the pair understandably kept their pregnancy news private for months, fans have been anticipating a follow-up to 2016’s Twenty88 for years.

“I’ve been working on a few projects,” she teases. “[The sequel] is something that we both really enjoy because we get to do things outside of what we normally do with our own music and albums.”

After 2020’s Chilombo debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, it became Aiko’s highest-peaking set on the tally, and went on to be nominated for album of the year at the Grammys in 2021. Aiko and Big Sean’s Twenty88 is among her five top 10 projects on the Billboard 200, debuting at No. 5 in April 2016.

Six-time Grammy nominee Aiko has been named the Mental Health Is Health Ambassador by the City of Los Angeles and Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services. “I’m looking forward to spreading their message, and being a part of the conversation around eradicating the stigma surrounding mental health,” says Aiko.

Beyond her mental health advocacy and new music, Aiko recently spoke with Billboard about balancing her professional and personal lives, being more present for her teenage daughter, Namiko Love, and why Chilombo has played the most pivotal role in her own self-healing this far. Above all, Aiko notes, “Don’t be afraid to feel.”

What more can you share about the upcoming sequel with Big Sean?

With the first Twenty88, we were playing characters — and that was really fun because we both like to act, and love watching movies. Expect more theatrics on the next one. I’m working on a few other projects too that I’m really excited to share. I don’t want people to be disappointed if it doesn’t happen when I want, but it will be when the time is right, because I like to be intuitive with my releases.

How do you and Big Sean navigate your personal relationship and public music careers?

Getting older, I’ve realized everybody doesn’t need to know everything all the time. As much as I’ve talked about [my experiences] in music, it’s about five percent of what I’ve gone through. Both of us have learned to be more private in our relationship, and treat it like the special thing it is. It’s the same with my relationship with my daughter. I’m not going to post everything, because we’re being more present with each other. It doesn’t have to be shared to be real.

Why is your new mental health role so important to you?

A lot of people are waking up to the fact that mental health is just as important as physical health. It’s something we should talk about, and something we shouldn’t be afraid to express to one another, about what we’re going through mentally. [We should] open the conversation and work to where it’s not an embarrassment or shameful to talk about mental health, substance abuse or suicide prevention. I’m very impressed by the work they do at Didi Hirsch. It inspires me to advocate for the conversation around mental health, and to continue to share my story and what I go through.

Why is it vital to normalize these conversations about anxiety, depression and self-medication?

I’ve been big on self-expression, poetry, music and storytelling since I was young and knew how to write. I would always share how I was feeling — even on MySpace and AOL Instant Messenger — and it was very therapeutic. It helped me feel like I’m not alone. The more we are honest about what we’re going through and open to hearing other people’s stories with the intention of understanding — and not judging — each other is how we’ll keep the conversation going. Everyone is dealing with something fundamentally, whether you’ve been diagnosed with something or not.

When I was younger, I didn’t know I had anxiety, and kind of diagnosed myself with body dysmorphia [an obsessive focus on a perceived physical flaw in appearance]. But when you open up and talk to other people, they’ll start to give you more information and help you find professionals that can help you understand what you’re dealing with. We’re all here on the planet to help each other get through life. Isolation can be divisive because you have to be able to connect to people. We can connect and use it to our benefit.

Which of your albums was the most pivotal in terms of your own healing?

All of them! [ Laughs. ] Because I’m such a sensitive person. But probably Chilombo . That’s when I dug deeper into sound healing, and incorporated crystal alchemy sound bowls on every track, with the intention of healing. I was going through a lot and felt like I wanted to be more intentional with the music I was making while expressing myself honestly, like on “Triggered.” But I was more responsible.

In the past, I’ve made songs where I didn’t care about the person knowing the song is about them. I didn’t care how they were going to feel, or how it was going to affect them. But as I got older, I realized that’s important. You don’t realize it until you put music out and people jump to the conclusions [and think it’s] like, “Let’s hate our exes.” That’s not what I was saying. It was a moment, I expressed it and worked through it. Music is powerful medicine. So many of us are looking for guidance, especially when you’re younger and listening word-for-word and basing your way of thinking on how your favorite artist is writing.

We shouldn’t put that much power into another person’s experience. It’s okay to express yourself, but be responsible and think about what you’re putting out there into the world. We need solutions. That’s why I put out “Triggered”; to help interrupt that feeling [of being triggered] so it doesn’t become detrimental to your mental health.

What healthy habits do you practice now instead of self-medication?

Getting fresh air, especially when you’re really in your feelings. Going for a walk, even if it’s raining, and taking time away from your phone. Reaching out to close friends and family for casual conversation. It doesn’t have to be heavy, but just laughing with the people you love. I love cartoons; to not think about anything and watch Bob’s Burgers or The Simpsons. Breathwork is something that I really love and is very easy to do. Spending time with animals is always helpful for me. Meditation, of course, and now there are apps with two-and-three-minute mediations.

Sound healing is what I’ve been getting into. A technique I learned is humming the scale to yourself, like, “do-re-me-fa-sol-la-ti-do.” If you do that a few times, you’re actually putting yourself back into harmony on a cellular level. Going through those notes helps realign all of your energy — and it’s a practical thing you can do at any time. Dancing, especially silly dancing, because moving your body gets out stagnant energy. There’s no way to stay angry, sad or anxious if you do that. I learned the hard way that it’s a good thing to not ignore your feelings by self-medicating, staying in bed and sulking.

Crying is really good too. It’s healing and releases oxytocin. Writing, drawing, playing instruments … Don’t hold it in, express yourself and talk to someone you trust. Don’t be afraid to feel.

How has being a mom shaped your creative expression?

I’m more responsible with what I’m saying and more present in her life. I feel more pressure to teach her by example. I love how my mom did it. She was very supportive and open; not very strict but very loving and always there. I want to be there more for whatever it is my daughters wants to do and whoever she wants to be.

I definitely felt a way when “Post to Be” came out and [radio] didn’t bleep out “eat the booty like groceries.” When I was making that song, it was fun. I’m goofy, so to me it was a silly thing to say, not knowing it was going to be this big song. She was in fourth or fifth grade at the time and the kids were snickering. I was so embarrassed, because I wasn’t thinking on the scale of “this is on the radio and kids are hearing this.” She knows that I’m super silly, but I have to be more responsible and I want to make sure I don’t embarrass her.

What’s your advice to others on handling their own well-being as parents?

Definitely find a responsible balance. Take moments to yourself and find gratitude in those moments, even when you have to do laundry. That’s why I like driving. It’s also important to spend time with your kids and find the joy in that because they grow up so fast. You’ll miss when they were with you all the time.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Billboard

Lizzo Shares How Destiny’s Child Concerts & Seeing Beyonce Inspired Her to Be a Singer

Click here to read the full article. Though Lizzo can now count Beyoncé as one of her contemporaries, the “About Damn Time” singer revealed that the former Destiny’s Child singer played a large part in her desires to become a musician, especially while living in Houston and seeing Bey succeed, the 34-year-old pop star told ELLE UK in an interview published Wednesday (July 20). “Growing up in Houston, the impact that Destiny’s Child had on me making a decision to become an artist was incredible, mostly because I felt like we were so close to it,” Lizzo explained. “Everyone had their,...
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopDX.com

DaniLeigh Goes Off On Choreographer Over Prince Video: ‘Prince Ain’t Hire Shit!’

DaniLeigh has issued a scathing response to comments made by a choreographer she previously worked with while directing a video for late music icon Prince. On Friday (July 22), hours after explaining how she forged a relationship with the “Purple Rain” vocalist during an interview with The Breakfast Club, the “Lil Bebe” singer responded to disparaging statements made by choreographer Nicole Kirkland about her involvement with the production of Prince’s “Breakfast Can Wait” music video.
MUSIC
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Joins Forces With Future For “Pressurelicious”

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her first new release since the Hot Girl Summer solstice. The Houston rapper enlisted Future for “Pressurelicious,” which dropped on Thursday night (July 21) after she confirmed its leak on social media. On the HitKidd-produced single, Megan Thee Stallion and Future take turns...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Health
BET

Jhené Aiko And Big Sean Share Beautiful Pregnancy Photo

Jhené Aiko’s gave us an intimate glimpse of her baby bump. In a joint photo with boyfriend Big Sean taken by Los Angeles-based photographer Renee Rodriguez and shared to Instagram, Aiko is seen standing next to her man in a cosmic-inspired environment and is positively glowing. Sean commented...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Lands Sixth Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200

Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti lands a sixth week atop the Billboard 200 chart (dated July 30). The set earned 103,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending July 21 (down 2%), according to Luminate. Only three albums have notched at least six weeks at No. 1 since January of 2021 — Un Verano Sin Ti, Adele’s 30 (with six) and Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album (10 weeks).
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From Megan Thee Stallion & Future, Billie Eilish, Lil Uzi Vert and More

Click here to read the full article. Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond. This week, Megan Thee Stallion and Future finally link up, Billie Eilish says a quick hello, and Lil Uzi Vert pops back into view. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: Megan Thee Stallion feat. Future, “Pressurelicious”  Megan Thee Stallion and Future are both hip-hop A-listers with crossover appeal and bars that keep old-school rap fans in their...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Sean
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Jhené Aiko
Billboard

Beyonce Drops 2 New Versions of ‘Break My Soul,’ Reveals ‘Renaissance’ Vinyl Art

Click here to read the full article. Can’t wait for Beyonce‘s Renaissance to drop? Lucky for the Beyhive, the star shared not one, not two, but three things related to the set on Friday (July 22) to tide fans over until the album arrives in a week. For those itching for new music, it’s not a second new song, but Queen Bey shared two versions of lead single “Break My Soul” — an instrumental take, and an a capella option. While the a capella version is stripped of the infectious house beat, Beyonce’s stunning voice is on full display. The superstar also...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billie Eilish Surprise-Releases 2 New Tracks: ‘These Songs Mean So So Much to Me’

"These songs mean so so much to me," she shared on Instagram. It’s been less than a year since her Billboard 200-topping Happier Than Ever, but that’s not stopping Billie Eilish from sharing new music with her fans. The “Therefore I Am” singer surprise-released two new songs — “TV” and “The 30th” — Thursday afternoon (July 21). Collectively, the two tracks are known as Guitar Songs.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

How Brent Faiyaz’s Team Spent Seven Years Building Up to the Success of ‘Wasteland’

Generally speaking, the upper echelons of major Billboard charts are populated by artists with the backing of a major label: currently, the top five of the Billboard 200 includes Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Tí (Rimas, distributed by Sony-owned The Orchard); aespa’s Girls: The 2nd Mini Album (SM/Warner); Harry Styles’ Harry’s House (Erskine/Columbia); and Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album (Big Loud/Republic).
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Twenty88#Depression
thezoereport.com

Immediately Bookmarking Keke Palmer's Long, Glossy Box Braids

Keke Palmer’s Instagram grid is as much a one-woman variety show as it is a personal social media page — and it seems like the multitalented Palmer wouldn’t have it any other way. Her feed is studded with knockout outfits and unreal beauty moments, but the Nope star is just as confident and content posting memes, TikToks, and quippy video clips as she is sharing budget-busting high-fashion photoshoots. But by mixing up her content, Palmer ensures it all stands out — but her red carpet looks might just be a cut above the rest. Keke Palmer’s jumbo box braids at the Nope premiere on July 18 just confirmed what everyone already thought: she’s always been among the more stylish celebrities, but 2022 is the year she’s leveraging her natural knack for aesthetics to become a full-fledged beauty icon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Realize Things Are Not What They Seem in New ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Utopia comes crumbling down in front of Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in the captivating second trailer for the Olivia Wilde-directed Don’t Worry Darling that dropped on Thursday (July 21). The two-and-a-half-minute trailer opens with the main characters Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles), living a new, idyllic life of optimism, romance and picture-perfect scenery provided by Jack’s experimental company town housing, Victory Project — run by CEO Frank (Chris Pine). A creepy voice begins to whisper “tick, tock” over the scene, as 1950s housewife Pugh falls into a dark body of water and realizes that the...
MOVIES
Billboard

10 Artists Who’ve Turned Down ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Parodies

For some artists, having one of their songs parodied by “Weird Al” Yankovic is a peak career moment. From Nirvana to Michael Jackson and Lady Gaga, tributes such as “Smells Like Nirvana,” “Eat It” and “Perform This Way” served as sign posts that they’d really arrived.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Cazzu Talks How The Pandemic Inspired Her Album ‘Nena Trampa’ at 2022 Premios Juventud

Click here to read the full article. Cazzu arrived at the 2022 Premios Juventud red carpet on Thursday (July 21) flaunting an all-denim ensemble that screamed “rockstar,” and ready to talk all about her new projects exclusively to Billboard. The Argentine trap artist is not only nominated for female artist – on the rise alongside breakout stars Angela Aguilar, Emilia, Farina, Kali Uchis, Maria Becerra, Mariah Angeliq, Nathy Peluso, Nicki Nicole and Tini but she’ll also perform alongside Aguilar, Goyo, and Kany Garcia for a Kany tribute. “I’m going to open the segment singing Kany’s song ‘Hoy Ya Me Voy,’ and I’m...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Macklemore Returns With New Tones And I Collab: Stream It Now

Click here to read the full article. We’re far removed from the days of “Thrift Shop” and “Same Love,” but the Macklemore train just keeps on chugging. The Grammy-winning Seattle rapper dropped his first single of 2022 on Friday (July 21). Titled “Chant,” the new single features Tones and I and makes its debut alongside a music video co-directed by Macklemore and Jake Magraw. Macklemore started teasing the song two weeks ago (July 6) with a black-and-white Instagram post of him writing the phrase “1. Chant” on a whiteboard. Ahead of the song’s release, Macklemore teased “Chant” with several snippets on TikTok...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

For the Record: Who’s Afraid of User-Centric Royalties?

In the music business, it is the best of times and the worst of times. Overall, it is the season of light – in 2021, U.S. recorded music revenues increased 23% to $15 billion, the sixth year in a row of growth driven by subscription streaming. For many creators and some entire genres, however, it is the winter of despair: Per-stream payouts are getting lower, publishers and songwriters are constrained by regulations and receive a small share of revenue, and many independent artists are struggling.
MUSIC
Billboard

Ozzy Osbourne Attends Comic-Con, Says ‘It’s a Slow Climb Back’ After Surgery

Click here to read the full article. Ozzy Osbourne appeared in good spirits at San Diego Comic-Con, which he attended to promote his Patient Number 9 comic book with Todd McFarlane. “It’s great. I love to see people, you know,” Osbourne said in an short interview with ET at Comic-Con uploaded on Friday (July 22). “That’s been the hardest thing over the past three years.” “I’ve been trying to recover from my surgery,” said the rocker, who acknowledged that his recovery has been going well. “I’m getting there. It’s a slow climb back.” Osbourne gave his first update following a major surgery last...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy