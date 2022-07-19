ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Amazon Music Japan’s Kazuhiro Shimada Talks Future of Streaming in Japan and More

By Billboard Japan
Billboard
Billboard
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GP2hw_0glLtxEl00
Kazuhiro Shimada Ryuji Tatsumi/Billboard Japan

Billboard revealed its 2022 International Power Players list in April, honoring industry leaders driving the success of the music business in countries outside the United States. Kazuhiro Shimada, Director & GM of Amazon Music Japan, was one of the names from Japan listed among the music industry executives selected from various countries.

Billboard Japan sat down with Shimada to mark his recognition on the honor roll and asked about the future of the music scene in Japan — where digitization is rapidly advancing — and his views on hit music rankings and more.

Billboard named your company as an International Power Player for creating a richer musical experience for Amazon Music Unlimited members through spatial audio.

Kazuhiro Shimada: The quality of video is evolving rapidly nowadays and we believe high-quality sound is a factor in creating a new scene for music as well. We pioneered high-quality sound when we launched our Amazon Music HD tier in 2019, and last year, we integrated our HD tier into our Amazon Music Unlimited subscription tier at no additional cost for subscribers, bringing high quality sound to more people. In that sense, I think it was a groundbreaking year.

What has the response been like from users?

Since we have just started the integration of the tiers, we would like to see how well our high-quality sound will be accepted by our customers. And we would like to continue to make progress toward expanding our music offerings.

Japan’s music streaming sales hit 58.9 billion yen in 2020, up 127% from the previous year, and 74.4 billion yen in 2021, up 126%, continuing to grow significantly for two consecutive years.

Digital services have grown remarkably over the past two years. But the penetration rate in the Japanese market is still about half that of Europe and the United States. So we believe there’s still room for growth and that the momentum of the past two years can be maintained. We’re now working on a growth strategy based on these indicators.

Meanwhile, the competition to gain more customers is about how we can get them to spend their leisure time on our services. In other words, are they listening to music, watching videos, reading digital books? The competitive environment in terms of vying for people’s limited time will expand even further in the future. The best way to encourage people to choose Amazon Music is to provide what they’re looking for — UI, UX, rich content, high-quality sound, etc. — so we’ll continue to differentiate ourselves from other services.

What do you plan on consolidating in the second half of the year?

While continuing to focus on the strategy we’ve been pursuing since I joined Amazon Music, delivering a wide range of content within the musical domain, such as spatial audio and livestreaming. (J-pop singer-songwriter) Aimyon has worked with us on a virtual concert, and Twitch and Amazon Music have been partnering to produce livestreaming shows since 2020.

Regarding podcasts, the overseas interest is growing considerably and revenues from advertising are increasing, for example through the exclusivity of popular podcasters. The Japanese podcast marketplace is still in its infancy, but we hope to drive growth by promoting content investment.

Since this is a Billboard Japan interview, we’d like to ask you about charts. Do you think music rankings are necessary?

Yes, I think they are absolutely necessary. The existence of charts that are objective and not based on arbitrarily manipulated data enhances the credibility of the music industry as a whole and its affinity with music fans. We’ve always placed importance on data in our business, and it’s very important to have third parties such as your company provide us with highly credible data.

You mentioned earlier that the penetration rate of streaming in Japan is half that of the U.S. and Europe. What issues should be addressed to further popularize streaming in Japan?

One factor is the difference in how fast new services penetrate the Japanese marketplace compared to other countries. The pace with which people adapt to new technology is distinctive in this country, as can be seen in the way people shifted from feature phones to smartphones. But once the marketplace is formed and the trend accelerates, it won’t stop, so the digitization of the Japanese music marketplace will surely keep progressing. I don’t know exactly when this will happen to be honest, but Japan will no doubt catch up with Europe and the United States at some point.

On the other hand, there’s a strong ownership culture in Japan, which is conversely being reevaluated abroad. It’s called “merchandising” here, and it’s about adding more value to the physical product (CD). The Japanese music marketplace has developed a distinctive way of adding value that is easily understood by consumers, such as liner notes, DVDs, merchandise, tickets and more. It’s a good case study of how sellers responded to the needs of the owners of packaged music.

While the concept of owning digital assets such as NFTs is now emerging, the desire to own physical objects won’t disappear. Although digital sales, especially streaming, continue to grow, I believe that physical will never disappear and that the decline will settle down at some equilibrium point. Amazon’s strength is that it does retail as well as digital. We’d like to boost the music business by respecting physical music as well and delivering both values to consumers.

This article originally appeared in Billboard Japan.

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Snow Man’s ‘Orange Kiss’ Is No. 1 on Japan Hot 100 With Biggest First-Week Sales of 2022

Snow Man’s “Orange Kiss” blasts to No. 1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated July 20, launching with 850,692 CDs sold — the biggest first-week sales of 2022 so far. The seventh single by the Johnny boy band rules physical sales, look-ups and radio airplay this week, while also performing well in video views (No. 4) and Twitter mentions (No. 8). The nine-member group’s new release upped its predecessor by more than 40,000 CDs — “Brother Beat” sold 809,082 copies in its first week and hit No. 1 in April — proving that the boys have been steadily expanding their fanbase in the interim.
MUSIC
Billboard

The Ledger: Royalty Growth Requires Changing More Than How They’re Calculated

The Ledger is a weekly newsletter about the economics of the music business sent to Billboard Pro subscribers. An abbreviated version of the newsletter is published online. If The Beatles wrote a song about music royalties, the band would sing about a “Long and Winding Road” to higher subscription fees and better pay for artists and labels.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Music Streaming#Director Gm#Amazon Music Japan#Amazon Music Unlimited#Amazon Music Hd
Billboard

For the Record: Who’s Afraid of User-Centric Royalties?

In the music business, it is the best of times and the worst of times. Overall, it is the season of light – in 2021, U.S. recorded music revenues increased 23% to $15 billion, the sixth year in a row of growth driven by subscription streaming. For many creators and some entire genres, however, it is the winter of despair: Per-stream payouts are getting lower, publishers and songwriters are constrained by regulations and receive a small share of revenue, and many independent artists are struggling.
MUSIC
Billboard

Epidemic Sound Sues Meta For $142M, Says Instagram and Facebook Stole Hundreds Of Songs

Seeking more than $140 million in damages and repped by a top law firm, Epidemic says Facebook enabled "exponential" infringement of its music. Meta Platforms Inc. is facing a lawsuit that claims its Facebook and Instagram platforms “intentionally and brazenly” stole hundreds of songs from Swedish production music label Epidemic Sound, encouraging their users to upload more than 50,000 infringing videos every day.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
Billboard

Olly Alexander Shares How Kylie Minogue ‘Reassured’ Him After Years & Years Went Solo

Click here to read the full article. While Years & Years officially pared down to a solo project for Olly Alexander in March 2021, the dualities essential to the U.K. dance-pop outfit’s DNA have never been stronger. On third album Night Call, which dropped in January, bright pop and melancholy electronics engage in a hypnotic tug-of-war on the dance floor as Alexander soulfully muses on longing, lust and loss. The cover art also reflects that push and pull, rending Alexander as a mermaid gazing directly into your eyes and luring you to his lonely rock, conjuring the sensuality and danger intrinsic...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

How Brent Faiyaz’s Team Spent Seven Years Building Up to the Success of ‘Wasteland’

Generally speaking, the upper echelons of major Billboard charts are populated by artists with the backing of a major label: currently, the top five of the Billboard 200 includes Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Tí (Rimas, distributed by Sony-owned The Orchard); aespa’s Girls: The 2nd Mini Album (SM/Warner); Harry Styles’ Harry’s House (Erskine/Columbia); and Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album (Big Loud/Republic).
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Aespa Achieves First No. 1 on Top Album Sales With ‘Girls’

Click here to read the full article. Aespa achieves its first No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated July 23), as Girls: The 2nd Mini Album debuts atop the tally. The effort launches with 53,000 copies sold in the U.S. in the week ending July 14, according to Luminate. It’s the second top 10 for the act, after previously reaching No. 2 with Savage in 2021. Also debuting in the top 10: the latest releases from Journey and Neil Young With Crazy Horse. Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Sabrina Carpenter Debuts New Music at Samsung’s Summer of Galaxy

Click here to read the full article. As part of Samsung’s Summer of Galaxy celebration, Billboard and Samsung partnered to bring back an exclusive music experience. This year, Samsung Galaxy users were treated to singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter’s first live performance in three years. The Samsung Summer of Galaxy Concert supported the release of Carpenter’s new 13-track album, emails i can’t send, and was the first time she performed these songs live. Since her debut, Carpenter has blossomed into one of pop music’s most promising young acts. In 2021 she released the hit single “Skin,” which debuted on the Billboard Hot 100...
CELL PHONES
Billboard

Swedish House Mafia Cancels More Shows

Swedish House Mafia has canceled five more shows on its upcoming 2022 Paradise Again arena tour on Friday (July 22). The newly canceled shows were to be held July 31 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Aug. 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York, Aug. 9 at TD Garden in Boston, Aug. 11 at Verizon Arena Washington D.C. and Aug. 17 in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena. In April the band canceled three shows on the tour Paradise Lost Tour – an Aug. 3 show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, an Aug. 19 show at Xcel Energy Center in Minneapolis and an Aug. 30 show at Footprint Center in Phoenix.
ORLANDO, FL
Billboard

Blackpink Perform Unreleased Song ‘Ready for Love’ During PUBG Mobile In-Game Concert

Blackpink brought their high-energy music and impressive choreography to the virtual world this week with “The Virtual,” PUBG Mobile’s first-ever in-game concert. Among the songs the girl group performed was an unreleased track called “Ready for Love,” which they originally sang during a studio session featured in their 2020 Light Up the Sky Netflix film.
VIDEO GAMES
Billboard

Billboard

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy