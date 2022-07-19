ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

See the streets NASCAR will race in Chicago in 2023

By Dana Rebik, Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18mjC7_0glLtXTz00

CHICAGO — Some of the world’s greatest drivers will get their chance to compete on the streets of the Windy City in 2023.

The NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race will take place the weekend July 1 and 2 of next year.

The series and the City of Chicago revealed the route on Tuesday afternoon when they made the details of the event final.

Map of the 2023 NASCAR Race in Chicago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jsboW_0glLtXTz00

Route of Chicago Street Race

This is the proposed layout for the course which will be used in July of 2023 for this event, which is the first of its kind for NASCAR in Chicago.

  • The start-finish line along with pit road is proposed to be on south Columbus Drive in front of Buckingham Fountain.
  • The proposed distance is 2.2 miles with 12 total turns, with drivers beginning the race heading south on Columbus Drive towards Turn 1 – which is a left on East Balbo Drive.
  • Turn 2 will have the drivers heading south on Lake Shore Drive before exiting onto East Roosevelt Road, where they will eventually end up back on Columbus Drive.
  • Drivers will make a left at Turn 6 on East Balbo Drive, then a right on Michigan Avenue at Turn 7 before going onto East Congress Plaza Drive, then back on Michigan Avenue.
  • Turn 11 will be a right onto East Jackson Drive from Michigan Avenue, with the drivers approaching the final right turn back onto Columbus Drive to the start-finish line.
NASCAR in Chicago: Officials announce race for 2023

After the announcement of the race, NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace took his No. 23 car onto parts of the proposed course.

Drivers of an IMSA series that is still to be determined will be the first on the course on Saturday, July 1 before the NASCAR Cup Series Drivers compete on Sunday, July 2.

Full details and tickets at www.nascar.com/chicago

In previous stops in Chicago, NASCAR had only run on oval tracks, most recently Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, who hosted a Cup series race every year from 2001-2019. Soldier Field (1956) and Santa Fe Speedway in Willow Springs (1954) also hosted cup series races in the area.

See Chicago’s history with NASCAR Racing

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Willow Springs, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Joliet, IL
WGN News

Tornados located in Joliet, Naperville as severe storms hit Chicago area

JOLIET, Ill. — A tornado was located over Joliet Saturday morning and another was confirmed in Naperville as storms moved throughout the Chicago area. A Tornado Warning was in effect until 6:30 a.m. and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues to be in effect until 10:15 a.m. The tornado threat eased around 6:30 a.m., according to […]
JOLIET, IL
WGN News

Over 50 shot, at least 4 fatally, in violent weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO — Nearly 50 people have been shot in Chicago so far this weekend. At least four were killed. Two fatal shootings occurred within minutes of each other early Sunday. Police said one man was shot and killed and two other critically wounded while changing a tire on the West Side around 3:15 a.m.. Police […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Miguel Esparza talks Cubs on WGN News Now Sports Talk

CHICAGO – Their second half of the season begins away from Wrigley Field, which means the guest on WGN News Now Sports Talk on Friday won’t be there to see it himself. But he will be watching what promises to be an interesting week-and-a-half before the trade deadline, where the club will once again see […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Wallace
WGN News

Chicago Yacht Club’s Race to Mackinac set to kick off Saturday

CHICAGO — Boat crews are preparing to set sail for Mackinac Island. Sailors from all over the world are flocking to Monroe Harbor in Chicago, where starting Saturday morning, hundreds of sailboat crews will begin the Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac. While some crews view sailing as a hobby or a good way to […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Area#Heading South#Nascar Race#Columbus Drive
WGN News

Tornado touches down in Naperville, another spotted in Joliet: NWS

JOLIET, Ill. — A tornado touched down in Naperville and another was located over Joliet Saturday morning as severe storms moved throughout the Chicago area. Later Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed both tornados. A Tornado Warning was in effect until 6:30 a.m. and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues to be in effect until 10:15 […]
JOLIET, IL
WGN News

Mom on a mission with back to school drive

Two years after losing her 9-year old son to gun violence, a Chicago mother continues on her mission to help children on the city’s near north side.  Jalisa Ford launched the 1 JAR Foundation after her son, Janari Ricks, was shot and killed while playing outside the Cabrini Green row homes.  She appeared on the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

How Chicago Hustle, WBL paved way for WNBA

CHICAGO – Before Candace Parker and the Chicago Sky hoisted a WNBA Championship, the Chicago Hustle were working hard to put women’s professional basketball on the map. “Women’s professional basketball is not 26 years old. It’s 44 years old,” noted Liz Galloway-McQuitter, an original member of the Hustle. The year was 1978. Bill Byrne was […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Charges announced in Red Line stabbing attack

CHICAGO — Five people have been charged in an armed robbery on the CTA Red Line.  Police said the five people attacked a 42-year-old man with knives and broken glass as he changed trains at North Ave and North Clybourn Friday morning. The man pulled out a knife and fought back and injured some of […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN News

Avondale residence damaged in fire

CHICAGO — Emergency crews battled a fire on the city’s North Side Thursday. Fire engines responded to a residence near West Wellington and North Sawyer in the city’s Avondale neighborhood. Streets in the area are blocked off. No word on any injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

ATG Accordion Festival comes to Lisle

LISLE, Ill. — The Accordionists & Teachers Guild International is hosting their yearly Accordion Festival this weekend. Some of the world’s best accordion players are in Lisle as a part of the festival, which is taking place at the Hyatt Regency and Wheaton College. The festival runs until Sunday and attendees can find accordion concert […]
LISLE, IL
WGN News

Wheaton businesses celebrates Christmas in July

WHEATON, Ill. — Are you ready for Christmas? It’s only five months away and Wheaton business want to help you prepare. Christmas in July is happening in Wheaton where shoppers can get deep discounts and support local retailers. More information at Downtown Wheaton Assoc. website. Thirteen stores in downtown Wheaton are participating in the Christmas in […]
WHEATON, IL
WGN News

WGN News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy