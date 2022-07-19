ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Sean Penn’s work with CORE and in Ukraine earns CNN Heroes Award

By Kim devore
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 5 days ago

Longtime Malibu resident Sean Penn is busy in the throes of his latest documentary. He made it in the middle of the battle lines of the Ukraine. The actor and filmmaker found himself in the area when Russia first invaded, and was right in the thick of things. He said that every time he walked across the border from Poland, he found a line of cars — mostly women, many with their children — fleeing the war zone.

He added they all were hesitant to leave their husbands and sons (ages 18-80) alone to stay behind and fight. In his documentary, he films a personal sit-down with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

But Sean was realistic, adding, “I am not certain what we can offer.” But every gallon of fresh bottled water, a needed vile of medicine and medical supplies adds up, not to mention lives that are changed.

“The only reason for me staying even longer than the last time would be for me to be holding a rifle, probably without body armor,” Penn shared. “Because as a foreigner you would want to it to go to one of the civilian fighters who doesn’t have it or to a fighter who has more skills than I have.”

He does however plan on returning to Ukraine. In the meantime, his organization, called CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) is taking steps to help.

According to Penn, when a crisis strikes, CORE immediately steps in to fill in the gaps. CORE brings relief to those who need it most. The organization kicked into gear on January 12, 2010, when a massive earthquake struck in Haiti and 250,000 lives were lost.

Advertisement

CORE is supporting refugees in Poland and could move to Ukraine as soon as there are resources on the ground. Penn expected to pitch his tent and spend a couple weeks, but then it was one day after another.

Penn has said “if you’ve been fighting, it has to cross your mind. And your kind of [thinking] what century is this?” He says he was “filling up my gas at station in Brentwood and now ‘I’m thinking about taking arms against Russia!’ What the [expletive] is going on?”

His documentary includes an up-close account

of the devastation and the refugees fleeing the country.

As for Haiti, the 7.0 earthquake in was filled with challenges. During his visit, he got to meet with Ann Lee to provide the day-to-to-day essentials. She became the co-founder of CORE.

Even today, the group works with dozens of Haitian employees to rebuild and reimagine communities in need. Whether it is a hurricane damage control in Florida, cleaning and providing for those in Haiti, or rebuilding Ukraine, you can count on CORE to score.

And the helping hand doesn’t go unnoticed. Sean recently received the prestigious CNN Heroes Award.

Sean would not consider himself one of the CNN Heroes, which acknowledges extraordinary people doing extraordinary things. As to the honor, Sean would only say, “I got a front-row seat to what heroism is. If your mind is open, if your heart is open, boy, it’s not hard to find.”

The post Sean Penn’s work with CORE and in Ukraine earns CNN Heroes Award appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Bannon threatens Jan 6 committee staffers on Tucker Carlson hours after contempt conviction

Steve Bannon has accused staffers of the January 6 House Committee of broadcasting lies on national television, just hours after his contempt conviction on Friday. After a four-day trial, the former White House chief strategist was held guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the House panel probing the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Bannon had pleaded not guilty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
City
Brentwood, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
Florida State
Malibu, CA
Entertainment
Newsweek

Melania Trump Not Telling the Truth About Jan. 6, Stephanie Grisham Says

Stephanie Grisham, the ex-chief of staff for Melania Trump, has disputed her former boss's account of what happened on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot. Grisham's comments were in response to an interview the former first lady gave Fox News Digital in which she said she been "unaware" of what had been going on as the riot took place on January 6, 2021 because she was busy in the White House.
POTUS
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

July 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine pressed ahead with efforts to restart grain exports under a deal aimed at easing global food shortages, but warned deliveries would suffer if a Russian missile strike on Odesa was a sign of more to come. read more.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin Possibly Used A Body Double For Iran Trip – Ukraine Official Calls His Lively Appearance 'Uncharacteristic'

A body double may have replaced Russian President Vladimir Putin during his trip to Iran, a top Ukrainian intelligence official claimed. What Happened: ​​Putin appeared more alert and mobile than usual during his visit to Tehran for a trilateral summit with Turkey and Iran, Major General Kyrylo O. Budanov told Ukrainian outlet 1+1, according to the New York Post.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Penn
Person
Ann Lee
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
603
Followers
578
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy