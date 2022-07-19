OCEAN COUNTY: SHERIFF DEPARTMENT K9

This message brought to you by the Ocean County Sheriff’s office. Recently it has been brought to our attention about the public being contacted by our office for financial matters. We want everyone to know we DO NOT call anyone about money, or even warrants. If you receive a call or a recorded message stating to call 732 929 2044 this is not the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office calling!

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO