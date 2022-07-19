ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

OCEAN COUNTY: SHERIFF DEPARTMENT K9

By Kayla Marie Rolzhausen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ocean County Sheriff Department K9 officers are...

Comments / 2

thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Haz-Mat Teams Respond to Overturned Pool Supply Truck in Jackson

An accident in Jackson yesterday required Haz-Mat teams from both Berkeley and Howell Townships after a pool supply truck carrying unknown chemicals overturned. The accident happened at approximately 2:00 PM at the intersection of New Central Ave and Hope Chapel Rd. Emergency crews worked for over 3 hours to clean...
JACKSON, NJ
CBS New York

3 killed in crash involving tow truck in Toms River

TOMS RIVER, N.J. -- Three people died in a serious accident in Toms River early Friday morning.It happened at the intersection of Lakehurst Road and Hospital Drive just after midnight.Police say a tow truck collided with another car.The victims' names have not yet been released, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.This is the 18th fatal crash in Toms River since the beginning of 2020.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Ocean County, NJ
BRICK: SERIOUS MVA ON RT 70 CAR IN WOODS

Emergency personnel and rescue personnel are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle accident with a vehicle into the woods on NJ Rt 70 and Morris St. Occupant(s) of the vehicle are in the process of being extricated. Accident took down utility lines. Confirmed lines down across McArthur. This is a breaking story. We will update our page as new developments become available.
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Child Struck By Car On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A child was struck by a car in Monmouth County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.The crash occurred at about 3:15 p.m. Friday, July 22 at Deal Lake Drive and Kingsley Street in Asbury Park. The victim was reported to be conscious and alert, an unconfirmed report said. CHECK BACK...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
#Sheriff Department K9#Ocsd
OCEAN COUNTY: SHERIFF’S OFFICE WARNS OF A NEW SCAM

This message brought to you by the Ocean County Sheriff’s office. Recently it has been brought to our attention about the public being contacted by our office for financial matters. We want everyone to know we DO NOT call anyone about money, or even warrants. If you receive a call or a recorded message stating to call 732 929 2044 this is not the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office calling!
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

3 People Killed In Toms River Crash (DEVELOPING)

Three people were killed in a crash in Toms River, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The collision between a tow truck and SUV occurred at about 12:30 a.m. Friday, July 22 at Lakehurst Road and Hospital Drive, initial reports said. Toms River police were not immediately available for comment.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TOMS RIVER: GSP CAR/DUMP TRUCK ACCIDENT — STATE POLICE REPORT

Last night we reported on a serious accident in which a car and dump truck collided causing serious injuries to the driver of the car who had to be extricated from the vehicle and flown to JSUMC. The NJSP released the follow statement regarding the accident. The crash occurred at...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
OCEAN COUNTY: FACING FORECLOSURE — BEWARE OF SCAMS

With the NJ Department of Banking and Insurance and NJ Division of Consumer Affairs, we secured a $1.9 million judgment and ended a scheme to provide sham mortgage relief services to homeowners facing foreclosure. Financial fraud targeting struggling consumers will not be tolerated in NJ. Rate:. PreviousMARLBORO: WAREHOUSE FIRE —...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Serious Crash In Toms River Kills Three

TOMS RIVER – A crash that took place just after midnight claimed three lives, police said. The incident took place at around 12:25 a.m. on July 22, near the intersection of Lakehurst Road and Hospital Drive. “Sadly, there were three fatalities at the scene,” Police Spokesperson Jillian Messina said....
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TOMS RIVER: WOMAN DIES AND LEAVES THREE CATS ORPHANS

One of our followers reached out to us this morning with a desperate plea after just losing her mom suddenly and unexpectedly, and I told her we would share her story in hopes of helping put these three furbabies in a stable environment again. They were living in a house with their deceased human mom’s body for approximately a week and have now been torn from the only home they knew. Here is the story the owners daughter shared with us:
TOMS RIVER, NJ

