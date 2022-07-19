OCEAN COUNTY: SHERIFF DEPARTMENT K9

An accident in Jackson yesterday required Haz-Mat teams from both Berkeley and Howell Townships after a pool supply truck carrying unknown chemicals overturned. The accident happened at approximately 2:00 PM at the intersection of New Central Ave and Hope Chapel Rd. Emergency crews worked for over 3 hours to clean...
JACKSON, NJ – A tracker from a stolen 2021 Lamborghini Urus was found on East Veterans Highway in Jackson near the Lakewood and Jackson border. The $300,000 vehicle was rented by a suspect who used a fake identity and fake motor vehicle insurance card earlier in the week. Instead...
Emergency personnel and rescue personnel are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle accident with a vehicle into the woods on NJ Rt 70 and Morris St. Occupant(s) of the vehicle are in the process of being extricated. Accident took down utility lines. Confirmed lines down across McArthur. This is a breaking story. We will update our page as new developments become available.
A child was struck by a car in Monmouth County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.The crash occurred at about 3:15 p.m. Friday, July 22 at Deal Lake Drive and Kingsley Street in Asbury Park. The victim was reported to be conscious and alert, an unconfirmed report said. CHECK BACK...
This message brought to you by the Ocean County Sheriff’s office. Recently it has been brought to our attention about the public being contacted by our office for financial matters. We want everyone to know we DO NOT call anyone about money, or even warrants. If you receive a call or a recorded message stating to call 732 929 2044 this is not the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office calling!
HACKENSACK, N.J. -- The hot, dry weather has caused Stage 2 fire restrictions in several counties in New Jersey. The following areas are affected: Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Warren, Hopewell Township in Mercer County, Union, Hunterdon, Middlesex (north of Raritan River) Under Stage 2 fire restrictions, outdoor...
TUCKERTON, NJ – A 12-year-old girl was at a family gathering in June when she noticed a boy distressed in the pool. This week, she was recognized by the New Jersey State Police for her quick actions that saved the boy’s life. “Yesterday, Lieutenant Charlee-Jo Steet, Tuckerton Station...
Last night we reported on a serious accident in which a car and dump truck collided causing serious injuries to the driver of the car who had to be extricated from the vehicle and flown to JSUMC. The NJSP released the follow statement regarding the accident. The crash occurred at...
A 23-year-old woman used a window-break tool to escape her vehicle after she accidentally drove it into the Delaware and Raritan Canal in Somerset County on Thursday night, authorities said. The woman called 911 after getting trapped in her car shortly before 11 p.m. and received instructions from dispatcher Ryan...
With the NJ Department of Banking and Insurance and NJ Division of Consumer Affairs, we secured a $1.9 million judgment and ended a scheme to provide sham mortgage relief services to homeowners facing foreclosure. Financial fraud targeting struggling consumers will not be tolerated in NJ.
TOMS RIVER – A crash that took place just after midnight claimed three lives, police said. The incident took place at around 12:25 a.m. on July 22, near the intersection of Lakehurst Road and Hospital Drive. “Sadly, there were three fatalities at the scene,” Police Spokesperson Jillian Messina said....
State Police have issued an alert for a missing Burlington County woman with dementia. Anita L. Norton, 81, of Mansfield, was last seen around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, state police said. She may be driving a 2015 white Honda Civic with New Jersey registration K23KPS. Norton stands 5...
One of our followers reached out to us this morning with a desperate plea after just losing her mom suddenly and unexpectedly, and I told her we would share her story in hopes of helping put these three furbabies in a stable environment again. They were living in a house with their deceased human mom’s body for approximately a week and have now been torn from the only home they knew. Here is the story the owners daughter shared with us:
