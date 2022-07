Get ready for more of the Johnston family! A brand new season of 7 Little Johnstons premieres on TLC Tuesday, Aug. 16, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive first look at what's to come. There are big changes coming for the Johnston family as Trent and Amber worry about their kids – who are all approaching some major life moments, for better or for worse.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO