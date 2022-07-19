ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Rep. Torrey Harris arrested for theft, assault in Nashville

By Ian Round
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 5 days ago

State Rep. Torrey Harris (D-Memphis) was arrested by Nashville police Sunday, July 17, for alleged theft from and assault of his ex-boyfriend.

Harris had been dog-sitting for his ex, Terence Nealy, for a few days, and he went to Nealy’s apartment July 15 to return the dog, according to a police report. A conversation about their relationship turned into an argument, and Harris prevented Nealy from leaving the apartment.

The police report states Harris scratched Nealy’s arm as he attempted to stop Nealy from leaving.

State Rep. Torrey Harris

“At some point during this conversation Terence attempted to leave the apartment and headed towards the door,” the report states. “When he did so Torrey stood in front of him and put his hands on Terence’s upper arms to prevent him from leaving. This eventually led to Torrey ‘bear-hugging’ Terence. During this Terence sustained a scratch to his arm. He also made it clear that he wanted to leave. Terence was eventually able to exit the apartment and wound up in the hallway of the building.”

Harris left with the dog, a video game console, a MacBook Air and other items, the police report states.

Nealy and Harris both said those items were gifts Harris bought for Nealy, the police report states.

Harris was charged with felony theft between $1,000 and $2,500 and misdemeanor assault. He was released on a $2,000 bond, according to the Davidson County Criminal Court Clerk’s office. He’s scheduled to appear in court Oct. 10.

Harris did not answer a phone call. Ken Jobe, the spokesman for the state House Democratic delegation, declined to comment on the record.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Harris expressed confidence the issue would be resolved easily. He encouraged people with mental illness to get help.

The full statement follows:

“I first want to say thank you for all the support and to those who have reached out during this time.

“I have retained legal counsel and myself and the team are working diligently to cooperate with the investigation. I maintain my innocence and will plead not guilty to the charges. I know that at the end of this I will be cleared of all allegations.

“My focus will remain on serving the people as it always has been, but my ask is that if someone you know – loved one, friend, or neighbor — is battling with mental health, that you help them as best as you can. Never deter from supporting those who need us even at their toughest moments.

“As for me, I want to say thank you for all the calls and to those who have reached out during this time. This has been a lived example that will help me better help those I serve. Trust me, I have already noticed steps in policy that lawmakers like myself must work to improve throughout the justice system.

“Over the next couple of weeks you will learn more about this matter and I look forward to moving on after it is all said and done.”

Along with the statement, Harris wrote, apparently referring to the upcoming primary election, “I am proud of everyone who knew the math wasn’t mathing. We all know what time of year it is.”

Harris defeated independent John DeBerry in the 2020 election to win the House District 90 seat. Harris is the youngest member of the Tennessee General Assembly and one of the first two openly gay lawmakers in the history of the General Assembly.

Harris is running in the Aug. 4 Democratic primary for the District 91 House seat after the District 90 seat was eliminated in redistricting.

The District 91 seat has been vacant since London Lamar was appointed to the State Senate to replace Katrina Robinson.

Bob Jones
4d ago

when are these people going to realize they don't even have the common sense to vote, it was given to them. Much less a public office. The Democrats way of destruction. Use them.

