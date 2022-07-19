ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, TX

3 firefighters hospitalized during Henderson County fires

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
KLTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from more than a dozen East Texas departments were battling a fire that spanned 156 acres on Tuesday. “We got called out here about three o’clock so we’ll probably be out here for another four or five hours, until 11, midnight maybe,” said Sean Dugan...

