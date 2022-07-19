ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Two more suspects charged in Antonio Yarger Jr. shooting death

By Matt Mathias
YourErie
YourErie
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32nkC1_0glLrOr600

Erie Police have charged two more suspects in the shooting death of a seven-year-old boy.

Antonio Yarger Jr. was shot on April 14 while walking with other kids near Downing Avenue and Fairmount Parkway.

On July 19, Erie Police announced the arrest of 20-year-old Yussaf Hassan and 17-year-old Abbas Al-Harbi. Al-Harbi will be charged as an adult.

‘Hero-pay’ approved for Pennsylvania police officers

The charges include conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, but the suspects are not accused of pulling the trigger.

Police stated that Hassan and Al-Harbi were among the four people targeting another person when the shooting took place. Police also said that the target was not one of the kids with Antonio.

The other two suspects, 17-year-old Abdulla Ismael, and 20-year-old Yassin Ibrahim, were charged with criminal homicide in May.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

In case you missed it: Erie teen sentenced for two separate shootings

An Erie teenager has been sentenced in connection with two crimes that took place five months apart. Seventeen-year-old Jerico Beason, who was 16 at the time, is receiving a combined sentence of six to 12 years in prison. Beason is receiving five to 10 years for being convicted as the gunman in a shooting that […]
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Police Arrest Five in Allen Street Drug Raid

Five people are facing drug trafficking charges following a recent raid at a home on Jamestown's east side. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 328 Allen Street shortly after 4:00 PM on July 12th and were assisted by the Jamestown Police SWAT Team. Inside, police found nearly 26 grams of methamphetamine, scales, packaging materials, and ammunition for a .45 caliber gun. Police say 36-year-old Warkim Keys, 47-year-old Larry White, 46-year-old Belinda Walker and 35-year-old Jamie Morse were arrested at the scene on one count each of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Police say the fifth suspect, 51-year-old Christopher Freeney, later turned himself in.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Bemus Point Man Arrested on Assault Charge

A Bemus Point man is facing an assault charge stemming from an altercation that occurred early Saturday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address in the Town of Ellery shortly after 5:45 AM and arrested 69-year-old Harold Trowbridge after an investigation. Trowbridge was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on charges of 3rd-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing.
BEMUS POINT, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Man Facing Felony Charges Following Injury Crash With Amish Buggy

CHAUTAUQUA – A 41-year-old man is facing felony driving while ability impaired by drugs charges following an injury crash involving an Amish Buggy in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Friday afternoon crash on Thayer Road in the Town of Chautauqua. Upon arrival patrol...
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Erie, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Erie, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Oil City Neighbors Charged Following Altercation

VENANGO/CLARION CO., Pa. – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Around 2:12 p.m. on July 17, Franklin-based State Troopers responded to a location on Petroleum Center Road, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, for an altercation between neighbors. Troopers conducted interviews with both parties, and both parties will...
OIL CITY, PA
YourErie

Suspect arrested in East 24th Street shooting

Erie Police have made an arrest after a shooting in the 500 block of East 24th Street. Police responded to a shots fired called around 11 a.m. Wednesday from a home on East 24th Street. According to Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, a victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Police took several witnesses into […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Police investigate Sunday morning multi-vehicle accident

City of Erie Police are investigating a multi-vehicle accident that took place at one busy intersection on Sunday morning. According to police, they were called out to the scene of 38th and Liberty around 9:30 a.m. for a reported accident. When police arrived on scene, they found three cars that received heavy to moderate damage. […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Erie Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
chautauquatoday.com

Portland Man Charged with DWAI-Drugs in Crash Involving Amish Buggy

Two people were injured in a crash between a car and an Amish buggy Friday evening in the Town of Chautauqua. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, Chautauqua County EMS and a number of area fire departments responded to the crash on Thayer Road at about 7:45 PM. On arrival, deputies and EMS crews located four victims in the buggy, with two of them transported by ambulance to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie for treatment. An investigation found that the driver of the car, 41-year-old Adam West of Portland, was allegedly under the influence of drugs and failed several field sobriety tests. West, who had a prior impaired driving conviction within the last 10 years, was charged with felony DWAI-drugs and failure to keep right. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
PORTLAND, NY
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Slamming Woman’s Head into Door During Domestic Dispute

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing assault and related charges for allegedly slamming a woman’s head into a door during a domestic dispute. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police on Wednesday, July 20, filed criminal charges against 52-year-old Scott Alan Hockman in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
OIL CITY, PA
YourErie

Police arrest 13-year-old following weekend Wayne Street shooting

Erie Police have arrested a 13-year-old after a shooting on Wayne Street. The shooting took place around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Wayne Street. Police tell us a 16-year-old was shot in the head and taken to a hospital in Pittsburgh. The victim is still in critical condition. The 13-year-old suspect is […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
chautauquatoday.com

Dual drug raids in Dunkirk lead to three arrests

Dual drug raids on Main Street in the city of Dunkirk have led to three arrests. Multiple police agencies -- including members of the Chautauqua County Drug Task Force; Dunkirk Police Department patrol units, SRT Team and K-9 unit; and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team and K-9 units -- accompanied by several investigators, along with detectives from Jamestown Police Department, conducted a joint search warrant early Thursday morning at 506 and 708 Main Street. 36-year-old Ontario Eldridge of Dunkirk and 39-year-old Lemorris Jones of Atlanta, Georgia were taken into custody during the raid at 506 Main Street. Investigators also located 87.75 grams of crack cocaine, 90.53 grams of fentanyl, 3 grams of meth, 2 pounds of marijuana, a loaded Glock 42 pistol with an attached high-capacity drum-fed magazine, and nearly $6,500 cash. Meanwhile, investigators located 34-year-old Larry Brooks, Jr. during the raid at 708 Main Street. They also discovered quantities of meth, fentanyl and crack cocaine. Eldridge and Jones were each charged with two counts of criminal possession of narcotics, one count of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm, one count of 2nd-degree criminal nuisance and one count of unlawful possession of a large-capacity magazine. Brooks is facing three counts of criminal possession of narcotics with intent to sell, one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, one count of 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and one count of 2nd-degree criminal nuisance. All three are currently in the Chautauqua County Jail.
DUNKIRK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Three arrested in Dunkirk on drug charges

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dunkirk Police and Chautauqua County Drug Taskforce arrested three on various drug charges early Thursday morning. While inside one home, police say they found 87.75 grams of crack cocaine, 90.53 grams of fentanyl, three grams of methamphetamine, two pounds of marijuana, a loaded glock pistol with an attached high-capacity drum fed […]
News 4 Buffalo

Sheriff’s office working on situation as 15 dogs reported chained in heat

SHERIDAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to a Facebook post from Sweet Buffalo, 15 dogs have allegedly been chained outside in the heat with no food or water in Chautauqua County. A representative from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office said the office is aware of the situation and has been working on it for a few days. The Sheriff’s office was unable to release further information at the moment, however they said they are looking into the situation. Officers were reportedly on-scene Thursday and Friday and said the dogs had water upon their most recent check.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Randolph resident charged with arson following the blaze in Kennedy

A Randolph resident has been charged with arson in the 3rd degree after an investigation into Wednesday's massive fire that destroyed two homes on 2nd Street in Kennedy. The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation announced the arrest of 28-year-old Aubrey Baize after an investigation conducted by BCI and the Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team. Area interviews were done, and Baize was seen entering the house in question before the fire, according to investigators. Further investigative steps were taken, which resulted in the arrest of Baize Wednesday evening. Baize was processed at SP Jamestown and remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail to await arraignment. The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office assisted in the case, with the investigation continuing into the fire.
KENNEDY, NY
nyspnews.com

Man arrested for arson in Kennedy, NY

On July 20, 2022, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of SP Jamestown arrested Aubrey E. Baize, 28 of Randolph, NY for Arson 3rd degree (C Felony). On July 20, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown responded to a house fire on 2nd Street in the town of Kennedy. Kennedy Fire Department assisted with the house fire at the scene. Further investigation at the scene was done by NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Chautauqua County Fire Investigators Team. Area interviews were done and Baize was seen entering the house in question before the fire. Further investigative steps were taken which resulted in the arrest of Baize. Baize was processed at SP Jamestown and remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail waiting for an arraignment. The surrounding community and Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office assisted in this case.
KENNEDY, NY
YourErie

YourErie

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy