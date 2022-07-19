Two more suspects charged in Antonio Yarger Jr. shooting death

Erie Police have charged two more suspects in the shooting death of a seven-year-old boy.

Antonio Yarger Jr. was shot on April 14 while walking with other kids near Downing Avenue and Fairmount Parkway.

On July 19, Erie Police announced the arrest of 20-year-old Yussaf Hassan and 17-year-old Abbas Al-Harbi. Al-Harbi will be charged as an adult.

The charges include conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, but the suspects are not accused of pulling the trigger.

Police stated that Hassan and Al-Harbi were among the four people targeting another person when the shooting took place. Police also said that the target was not one of the kids with Antonio.

The other two suspects, 17-year-old Abdulla Ismael, and 20-year-old Yassin Ibrahim, were charged with criminal homicide in May.

