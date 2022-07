Authorities identified 54-year-old Lee W Joner, from Ridgefield, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision on July 20 in Cowlitz County. The fatal single-vehicle crash took place just before 3 a.m. on the State Route 503 spur, at milepost 38. According to the investigation reports, Lee W Joner was heading northbound when his 2008 Chevy Silverado drifted off the roadway to the left and crashed into a fence.

3 DAYS AGO