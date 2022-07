A bedroom redesign doesn’t have to entail expensive furniture swaps or tedious organization rituals. A bed frame refresh is an easy (and much more wallet-friendly) way to make the same big impact. According to Living Cozy, searches for DIY headboard ideas have jumped over the past 12 months to more than 350,000 per year, making it the most popular home project. Whether it’s luxurious velvet upholstery or a full-length mirror, we have a few ideas on how to make the most of your room’s focal point.

