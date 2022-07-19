ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mediapolis, IA

Authorities Release Name Of Man Who Died In SE Iowa ATV Crash

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago

(Mediapolis, IA) — Southeast Iowa authorities have released the name of the man who died in an A-T-V crash last weekend near Mediapolis. The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office identifies the victim as 25-year-old Treyton Hartman of Yarmouth. He was operating the A-T-V early Sunday morning when it collided with a deer. Hartman and a passenger were thrown from the vehicle and Hartman suffered fatal injuries. His 23-year-old passenger, Cody Liles of Mediapolis, has been released after receiving hospital treatment.

