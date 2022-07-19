ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Army Guard troops to help train Ukrainian soldiers

Romesentinel.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE — Some 140 New York Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Syracuse-based 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team said farewell to their families on Friday, July 15, as they left on a mission that will take them to Germany to help train Ukrainian military personnel. The soldiers...

romesentinel.com

Romesentinel.com

Return trip eventful for RFA grad, Navy flight instructor

ROME — Maj. Scott Corbett, a former Rome resident, likes to return to the area to visit family and friends. Over the past week and half, Corbett made another return trip for a different reason — as an instructor for the Navy pilots of Training Air Wing One.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

COLUMN: Rome man was architect for famous California buildings

A California city that was destroyed by an earthquake in 1925 was beautifully rebuilt with the help of a Rome native. Architect James Joseph Plunkett was born in Rome in 1900. The Pacific Coast Architectural Database shows Plunkett’s family lived at 113 S. Jay St., in 1900. By 1910, they had moved to 427 W. Court St. By 1920, the family lived on a farm outside of Rome, and Plunkett was working as a draftsman. His father worked as a sign painter and as a city.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Honor America Days features parade, concert

ROME — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city’s annual Honor America Days celebration returns in full force. The parade will step off at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, in the upper North James Street area near Rome Health offices, continuing to West Embargo Street, past the reviewing stand at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post at the corner of North Washington Street, and on to North George Street while continuing to its conclusion in the downtown area.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

RFA Class of 1952 to gather, seeks missing classmates

ROME — A 70-year reunion for the members of the Rome Free Academy Class of 1952 will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug, 20, with a dinner at the Franklin Hotel, 301 S. James St. The reunion committee seeks information on the following class members: Richard...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Lester J. Liddy

Lester J. “Jim” Liddy, Jr., 87, of Camden, NY, passed away Tuesday July 19, 2022, at the Abraham House, Rome, NY. He was born Nov 14, 1934, in Rome, NY, a son of Lester and Minnie Kirby Liddy. Jim was a lifelong resident of Camden with the exception of his service to the U.S. Marine Corps from 1953-1956. He married the former Doreen E. Keil on September 13, 1958, in Camden, NY. Together, they raised three children: Dawn and Kevin Kelly, Portland, CT, Darlene and David and Darlene O’Hara, Camden, NY, and Donald Liddy, Las Vegas, NV. The family grew to five grandchildren, Ryan and Melissa O’Hara, Kristina Kelly and Rob Eason, Joshua and Ashley Kelly, Kailee and Brandon Petrie, and Tara Kelly; and three great-grandchildren, Isal, Rayla and Miles. Lester is survived by two brothers, Harold and Jeanne Liddy, Utica, NY, Larry Liddy, Camden, NY; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Richard Liddy; a sister-in-law, Joanne Liddy; two brothers-in-law, Keith and Karl Keil; and a niece, Michelle Liddy.
CAMDEN, NY
Romesentinel.com

Iconic Savoy Restaurant up for sale

ROME — After 114 years of serving the local community and a recent maelstrom of events, the iconic Savoy Restaurant, which closed its doors last year on what was hoped to be a temporary basis, is up for sale. Coldwell Banker Faith Properties listed the 255 E. Dominick Street...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Funeral notices — July 22, 2022

BAUZA — Rosalie Bauza, 63, of Forestport, on July 16, 2022. Service 11:30 a.m. Monday at St. Paul’s Church, Whitesboro. No calling hours. Arrangements by Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Whitesboro. BRAND — Shirley (Meeker) Brand, 86, of Chateaugay, on July 16, 2022. Private services, no calling hours. Arrangements by...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Oneida Fire Department bids farewell to retiring deputy chief

ONEIDA — The Oneida Fire Department bid a fond farewell to Deputy Chief Jeff White on Friday as the deputy chief retires and starts the next chapter of his life. White became a firefighter with the Oneida Fire Department in 1997 before becoming the head mechanic in 2011. By 2013, he earned the rank of lieutenant and was named deputy chief in 2017.
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rome man accused of stalking

WHITESBORO — A 25-year-old man is facing multiple charges for threatening people during a domestic dispute in Whitesboro late Tuesday night, according to the Whitesboro Police. Police said John Carlos-Soto, of Rome, threatened two people with a weapon during a dispute on Main Street in Whitesboro at about 11:23...
WHITESBORO, NY
Romesentinel.com

MVHS, union reach contract agreement

UTICA — Officials from Mohawk Valley Health System and the Communications Workers of America and United Food and Commercial Workers unions, which represents nursing positions at St. Luke’s Hospital and technical and service/maintenance jobs at St. Luke’s and St. Elizabeth, have reached an agreement on a new three-year contract.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Western Town Library to host Falcon Heart Rescue program

WESTERNVILLE — The Western Town Library will host an outdoor presentation by Falcon Heart Rescue Wildlife Rehabilitation Program. Deb Salitis will bring several rehabilitated birds and will discuss how the rescue supports birds of prey. The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at the Western...
WESTERNVILLE, NY
Romesentinel.com

VALLEY MUSINGS: Finding my way into the water again

Something unusual happened during the picnic for our church choir. I brought along a swimsuit and towel and actually used them. I’m not sure how many times I’ve carried my swimsuit and beach towel to an event and wound up bringing them home just as dry as when I put them in the car.
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Sports agate — July 23, 2022

1ST RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,400. 3 Stewardoftheland (J. Huckabone) $2.20 $2.10 $2.10. ALSO STARTED: I Pay Your Salary, Excursion, Marilyn’s Diamond. Exacta (3-1) Paid $29.00. Trifecta (3-1-4) Paid $28.87. 2ND RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,800. 4 Fancy Knows (J. Huckabone) $3.70 $2.50 $2.30. 2 Shady Mccoy (J. Nassimos)...
VERNON, NY
Romesentinel.com

OPWDD commissioner to deliver keynote at CollegeWorks event

UTICA — Kerri Neifeld, the commissioner of the New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, will serve as the keynote speaker at a ceremony to honor the 16th graduating class of the CollegeWorks program. The event will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, in...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

GALLERY: Dog show at Ilion Days - July 23, 2022

Dogs and their owners participate in a dog show hosted by the Herkimer County Humane Society on Saturday at Central Plaza in Ilion. The show was part of a long list of events hosted during Ilion Days 2022 from July 16-24. Fifteen trophies were handed out and $600 was raised for the Herkimer County Humane Society.
ILION, NY
Romesentinel.com

Child, man injured in fireworks incident in Utica, police say

UTICA — A 32-year-old man and a toddler were injured in a fireworks incident on Rutger Street in Utica late Wednesday night, according to the Utica Police Department. Police said they were dispatched to the 300 block of Rutger St. for a report that two people were injured in a fireworks incident at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the 32-year-old man suffered significant wounds to his hand and body, which will require extensive medical treatment. He is expected to survive.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Cultural Story Walk at Utica Zoo brings classic Oneida tale to life

UTICA — The Utica Zoo recently installed a new Story Walk display developed by the Oneida Indian Nation and Colgate University in its children’s zoo section near the main entrance. Featuring the Oneida language-learning children’s book, “The Legend of How the Bear Lost His Tail,” the Story Walk...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

After months of deliberating, local meetings end on Oneida DRI

ONEIDA — That’s a wrap on Oneida’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) meetings, for now. Officials held their final public information meeting on Wednesday, presenting the 11 projects the Local Planning Committee (LPC) recommends to receive a chunk of the nearly $10 million awarded to the city in state funding.
Romesentinel.com

Federal Duck Stamp exhibit at Great Swamp Conservancy

CANASTOTA — The Great Swamp Conservancy, 8375 N. Main St., Canastota, will display the traveling exhibit of the Federal Duck Stamp winning artist’s entries this year. This display serves a key role in preserving wetland areas which correlate with preserving our livelihood. The display consists of this year’s...
CANASTOTA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Two loaded handguns seized after man flees police checkpoint, authorities say

YORKVILLE — A 20-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he fled from a law enforcement checkpoint with two loaded handguns late Thursday night, according to the Yorkville Police Department. Police said a STOP-DWI checkpoint was set up in the Village of Yorkville Thursday evening as part of an...
UTICA, NY

