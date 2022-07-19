My Hero Academia Reunites Some Major Heroes to Battle Shigaraki

A fan theory tied to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet may have just teased a new legendary Pokemon that will be appearing in the games. In virtually every Pokemon title, there are three primary legendary Pokemon that players can look to capture. Two of those Pokemon often appear on the box art, which is still true here with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, the third legendary creature is usually kept under wraps until launch. With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, though, it seems like we now might have a good idea of what to expect from this third legendary monster.

