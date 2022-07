EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan set a world record hardly anyone saw coming, crossing the line in the semifinal heat of the women’s 100-meter hurdles Sunday in 12.12 seconds at the world championships. The 25-year-old, who finished fourth at last year’s Olympics, held her arms out in amazement when she saw the time flash, then threw them to the heavens before sharing a hug with Jamaica’s Danielle Williams. The wind was legal at 0.9 meters per second. Amusan broke the six-year-old record of 12.20 seconds held by Keni Harrison, who was in the same heat and finished second.

