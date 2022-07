In Washington state, it’s illegal to kill Bigfoot. Over in Colorado, it’s illegal to have a sofa outside. There are tons of absurd laws throughout the United States, including here in New Jersey — where we’re home to quite a few. Thinking about playing some bingo, taking your dog to the park, or maybe planting a tree? In some towns in NJ, you may have to think again. Read on to learn more about some of the most bizarre and absurd laws in New Jersey.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO