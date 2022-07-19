ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Abortion Is On The Ballot In This Critical Arizona Prosecutor Race

By Jessica Schulberg
HuffPost
HuffPost
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NvBe4_0glLpPZ100

In September 2018, as credible allegations of sexual assault against Brett Kavanaugh threatened to sink his Supreme Court nomination, Senate Republicans hired career prosecutor Rachel Mitchell to turn things around. Mitchell eagerly obliged.

After publicly interrogating Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, Mitchell wrote in a report that no “reasonable prosecutor would bring this case based on the evidence.” This wasn’t a criminal case, but having a special victims division prosecutor treat it as a potential one — only to discount it as lacking evidence — was apparently enough for several fence-sitting senators. Kavanaugh was confirmed 50-48.

Kavanaugh’s ascension to the Supreme Court, followed by that of anti-abortion judge Amy Coney Barrett, allowed the conservative justices to overturn Roe v. Wade last month , ending the constitutional right to abortion. As a result, abortion is now illegal or will soon be illegal in about half of all states — including in Arizona, where Mitchell is now the interim top prosecutor in the state’s most populous county.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors appointed Mitchell as interim county attorney in April after her predecessor resigned, which triggered a special election to fill the role for the remainder of her term. The outcome of the race will determine whether abortion will be prosecuted as a crime in Maricopa County, home to the third-largest public prosecutorial agency in the country and half of Arizona residents. Mitchell is up against one other candidate for the Republican nomination in August, the winner of which will face Democrat Julie Gunnigle in November. Gunnigle is the only candidate in the race who has pledged not to enforce abortion bans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19HpUu_0glLpPZ100 Maricopa county attorney candidate Julie Gunnigle is the only candidate in the race who has pledged not to prosecute abortion cases. (Photo: Credit: Nappsack/Wayne Jung)

“I have been crystal clear since day one that I will never prosecute doctors or pregnant people for abortion. End of story,” Gunnigle said last month.

Arizona has an abortion ban dating back to at least 1901 — 11 years before Arizona became a state — that has been blocked by an injunction for nearly 50 years. State Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) has asked a Pima County judge to lift the injunction, now that the Roe decision no longer stands in the way. Arizona passed a separate law in March banning most abortions after 15 weeks , which is set to go into effect in September. Yet another law, passed in 2021, that grants “personhood” rights to fetuses , embryos and fertilized eggs was blocked by a federal judge earlier this month. Both Mitchell and her Republican primary challenger, Gina Godbehere , have suggested they would enforce abortion bans that go into effect.

Prosecutors cannot protect abortion access in states where it’s banned, as health care workers will be increasingly unwilling to provide services in states where abortion is outlawed. But they can use their prosecutorial discretion to decline to pursue charges, protecting abortion providers, facilitators and recipients from criminal prosecution.

Gunnigle has been warning about the threat to abortion rights long before the Supreme Court overturned the Roe decision, because Arizona had never repealed its antiquated abortion ban. “If Roe v. Wade were to fall overnight, we would have criminalization of our most basic reproductive rights, and the county attorney would be the person who has the most control over everyone’s reproductive destiny,” Gunnigle noted in July 2020, when she first ran for Maricopa County attorney.

Gunnigle narrowly lost the 2020 election and began working as the legal director for Arizona NORML, a marijuana legalization organization. She represented a woman who was placed on the Department of Child Safety’s child abuse and neglect registry for 25 years for using legal medical marijuana while pregnant to treat hyperemesis gravidarum, which causes severe, prolonged vomiting. Gunnigle and her client fought DCS’s decision in court and won. Gunnigle is also the legal director for the Arizona Poor People’s campaign, working on eviction cases.

She planned to continue that work, but when then-County Attorney Allister Adel announced her resignation in March, Gunnigle’s phone immediately started ringing, constantly, for hours.

“Everybody was like, ‘Hey, we still have faith we can do this — do you?’” Gunnigle told HuffPost. “So, we got on the ballot in 21 hours.”

Gunnigle estimates that her campaign’s volunteer list doubled in size in the weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe, as the stakes with regard to abortion prosecutions became clear. “I’ve been communicating to voters, ‘Listen, I don’t want to wait for the federal government to do anything. We know they’re not going to do anything,’” she said. “We have our senator holding up national progress,” she added, referring to Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema refusing to eliminate the filibuster to allow Democrats to codify abortion rights in federal law.

“But if we have a backstop here,” Gunnigle said, “this is one thing that can really make a difference.”

Gunnigle grew up in Phoenix and returned to the area after prosecuting financial crime and public corruption cases. “Coming back and seeing what had happened to my state over that period I was gone and watching the decimation in our public schools and all this money going to private prisons instead of being invested in our communities — that’s why I ran the first time,” Gunnigle said in an interview.

Shortly before the November 2020 election, Phoenix police arrested more than a dozen people protesting police violence. The Maricopa County attorney’s office, then led by Adel, charged the protesters with assisting a criminal street gang. The case fell apart after the local ABC affiliate revealed that police and prosecutors had lied to members of the grand jury to convince them that the protesters were part of a fictitious gang as dangerous as the Bloods.

By then, Adel was working part-time due to emergency brain surgery and claimed she was not fully briefed on the case — which its lead prosecutor disputed . Adel sought treatment for an eating disorder and alcohol use later that year, before resigning in March. Allister died the following month from “ health complications ,” according to a family spokesperson.

Likely mindful of the purple state she is running in, Gunnigle doesn’t refer to herself as a progressive prosecutor, but her policy positions are largely in line with some of the most visible figures in the progressive prosecutor movement.

She has committed to making expungement for eligible weed offenses “universal and automatic,” rather than requiring individuals to navigate the bureaucratic process on their own. She opposes money bail, or “wealth-based detention,” as she describes it, noting that a task force commissioned by Arizona’s Supreme Court has recommended eliminating the practice. She thinks prosecutors should heed calls from the community for a public health response to addiction and mental illness and is critical of how prosecutors use gang and weapon enhancements to elongate prison sentences. She now opposes the death penalty, a shift from her previous position that it should be used sparingly for the “worst of the worst” cases. Her position evolved, she said, because of concerns about executing innocent people and conversations with victim family members who opposed the death penalty.

“The things that I’ve been advocating for I don’t view as particularly progressive. A lot of these stances are Eisenhower-era criminal legal reform issues,” Gunnigle said. “I don’t know where I fit within a broader movement, but I do know what the community is calling for — and they are calling for evidence-based reforms.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 18

Toobeornottobe
4d ago

Vote red if you want to save America! Blue is the color your kids and dead babies will look like if you don’t.

Reply(7)
9
stagleap07
4d ago

any Republican Taliban men or woman they don't have a place in our government or our courts

Reply
6
Related
People

Governor Who Signed Abortion Ban with No Exceptions for Rape or Incest Says 'It's Not the Debate Today'

The governor of Arkansas says he'd "prefer a different outcome" to a teen not being able to get an abortion in his state if impregnated by a family member as a result of rape. During a conversation with Meet the Press' Chuck Todd that aired Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on 2019's Act 180, which was triggered as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.
ARKANSAS STATE
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Health
Maricopa County, AZ
Elections
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Salon

“Embarrassment to our district”: Democrats trying to unseat Lauren Boebert — but so are Republicans

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although Colorado is far from a red state at this point, it has its Republican-leaning districts — and one of Colorado's most infamous GOP politicians is Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado has a Democratic governor (Jared Polis) and two Democratic U.S. senators (John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet), and Democrats have majorities in both the Colorado State Senate and the Colorado House of Representatives.
COLORADO STATE
Elle

Stacey Abrams Changed Her Mind About Abortion—and She Thinks Others Can Too

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, Stacey Abrams is not mincing words. “We’re not quite in dystopia,” she tells ELLE.com. “But we can see it forming.” In Georgia specifically, where Abrams is currently running for governor, a six-week abortion ban is expected to soon take effect, outlawing most abortions before many people know they’re pregnant. “It makes it dangerous to live in Georgia, because we are criminalizing the provision of medical care in a state that already faces an extreme doctor shortage,” Abrams says. (Georgia also has the second highest maternal mortality rate in the nation.)
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Business Insider

A team of Republican lawyers, judges, and former senators reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election and concluded there was none

A group of GOP lawyers, senators, and judges concluded there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. To make the determination, the team reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud. Trump and his supporters "failed to produce substantive evidence to make their case," their report says.
U.S. POLITICS
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona PBS removes Republic moderator from debate after objection from Kari Lake campaign

An Arizona Republic reporter was removed as a moderator from Wednesday's debate among Republican candidates for governor after the Kari Lake campaign complained about the reporter's participation. Arizona PBS, which is broadcasting the debate on Channel 8 at 5 p.m., notified The Republic late Wednesday morning that political reporter Stacey Barchenger would no longer serve as...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Arizona Supreme Court#Politics State#Election Local#Senate#Republicans#The Supreme Court
Newsweek

N. Carolina Bill Proposing Women Who Get Abortions Be Executed Sparks Fury

A North Carolina bill proposing that women getting abortions face the death penalty is sparking alarm on social media, despite it being highly unlikely to become law. Although the bill was filed in February 2021 and received little support from state legislators, it received renewed attention on social media after viral tweets incorrectly stated it was introduced recently, in the wake of the Supreme Court's historic reversal of its decision in Roe v. Wade last month.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Los Angeles Times

The woman who brought down Roe vs. Wade wants to take abortion battle to California

ATLANTA — Perhaps more than any other woman, Marjorie Dannenfelser is responsible for thefall of Roe vs. Wade. The president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, a nonprofit group that works to end abortion in the United States by electing antiabortion politicians, Dannenfelser has dedicated her adult life to outlawing abortion. In 2016, she played a key role in getting President Trump to commit to appoint U.S. Supreme Court justices who oppose abortion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mic

Anti-abortion GOP candidate lashes out at people who think women “should have careers”

In the days and weeks since the lopsidedly conservative Supreme Court nullified the federal right to reproductive health care, the state of Minnesota has quickly become a crucial nexus of abortion access for pregnant people across the Midwest thanks to its constitutionally enshrined guarantee of reproductive rights. Predictably, if depressingly, the fight to preserve this legally protected measure of bodily autonomy has become one of the — if not the — main issue in state’s upcoming gubernatorial race, where the GOP-endorsed candidate Scott Jensen and his running mate, former NFL star Matt Birk, have made their desire to control what pregnant people do with their bodies one of the centerpieces of their campaign.
MINNESOTA STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

Opinion: The Bible States That Christianity Actually Supports Abortion Rights

The unexpected Roe v Wade case that resulted in banning abortion across Texas and Missouri had women fighting for their rights through any means necessary. This even included arguments that involved Christianity and the biblical views towards abortion. The strong Christian community within the states where the ban has been set used the Bible's authority to argue for abortion care as not just a basic human right, but a moral Christian imperative.
MISSOURI STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

102K+
Followers
6K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy