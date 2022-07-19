ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada County, CA

Dog Leads Rescue Team To Owner Who Fell 70 Feet From Ridge

By Hilary Hanson
HuffPost
HuffPost
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FBisZ_0glLpOvW00

Now that’s a good boy.

A dog named Saul is being credited with leading rescuers to his owner after the 53-year-old man fell 70 feet down a ridge in California’s Tahoe National Forest last week.

“At first we didn’t believe it because it sounded like a movie,” Sgt. Dennis Haack of Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue told local news station KCRA .

The dog’s owner, whose name has not been released, fell from the ridge in a remote area of the forest on Tuesday. But he wasn’t able to call 911 for help until around noon the next day, when he managed to drag himself to a place where he could use his cell phone, despite having a broken hip and ribs.

Twenty-five volunteers set out to find the man, but “the true credit” for locating him went to Saul, according to a Facebook post from Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue.

Saul, described in the Facebook post as a border collie, was able to “flag down two searchers” in “true ‘LASSIE’ fashion” and lead them about 200 yards to where the man was lying on the ground covered in a camouflage tarp.

The dog got the volunteers’ attention by approaching them, then jumping around, spinning in circles, and running about 20 feet ahead before turning and looking back them, according to the New York Times . Haack told the Times that a volunteer said over the radio, “Hey, I think this dog is trying to lead us somewhere.”

The man, who suffered non life-threatening injuries, was transported via helicopter to a hospital. He was reunited with Saul, who had received plenty of accolades and treats, the next day.

Haack told the Times that he believes the search team would have eventually found the man on its own. But he recognized the major assist Saul gave them.

″[The man] was very lucky the dog directed our rescue personnel to him,” Haack told local news station KTVU . “Great work and skill by all involved.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 2

Related
Outdoor Life

Real-Life “Lassie” Leads Rescuers to Owner Who Fell 70 Feet in Tahoe National Forest

One man’s best friend saved the day—and possibly his life—by running for help when the man fell and injured himself in Tahoe National Forest last week. Saul, a black border collie, was hailed as a “true Lassie” by Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue after he led a search-and-rescue crew 200 yards through the forest to where his owner was lying with broken ribs and a broken hip.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Rescue, CA
Nevada County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Nevada County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
katzenworld.co.uk

RSPCA Rescue 25 Poorly Cats and Kittens Left Abandoned in a Flat in Merseyside

The animal welfare charity believes breeding got out of control. The RSPCA were called to rescue 25 cats and kittens who had been abandoned in a dingy flat in Merseyside. The animal welfare charity was responding to concerns about the pets who were left in a rented property in Birkenhead when the owners had moved out.
ANIMALS
Jennifer Bonn

Life with a Border Collie

The only thing I knew about Border Collies before we brought our dog Bandit home was that they are herding dogs. If anyone had reminded me what living with any puppy is like, and how much energy a Border Collie has, I probably would have said we were not the right family for him, but If I had done that, I would have missed out on a dog of a lifetime.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Volunteers#Ridge#Tahoe National Forest#Kcra#The New York Times
Upworthy

Puppy who ran away from home returns the same day with dog show rosette after winning third place

An English family was in for quite the rollercoaster of emotions when their dog ran away from home, only to return later that day with a rosette from a dog show. Peter and Paula Closier were overcome with worry when their 5-year-old beagle-cross Bonnie vanished from their home in Bolney, West Sussex, on July 10. They searched all over with a search party that included their two daughters and neighbors, and even called the police, local vets and the dog warden in a desperate attempt to find her.
ANIMALS
HuffPost

Hiker Dies In Badlands National Park After Running Out Of Water

One hiker is dead and his friend hospitalized after they ran out of water on an unmarked trail in South Dakota’s Badlands National Park. Maxwell Right, a 22-year-old from Missouri, died on Wednesday from “suspected dehydration and exposure,” the Pennington County Sheriff’s office wrote in a news release on Facebook. His hiking companion, whose name has not been released, is a 21-year-old who was flown to a hospital.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Andrei Tapalaga

Woman Lived With the Wrong Dog for Months After Mixup at the Groomers

Both pet owners lived with the wrong pet for four months before realizingRalphs Fotos/Pixabay. Sometimes the love of a dog is so unconditional that they do not react if an owner changes overnight. The same thing had happened to a woman who shared her story via a very popular pet group on Reddit. The owner of the pet had claimed to have lived with the wrong dog for four months before realizing that the dog she was living with was not her Emma (name of her dog).
BBC

Missing Filey cat found after mysterious 85-mile journey

A kitten which went missing from home has been reunited with its owners after mysteriously turning up 85 miles (135km) away. Loki disappeared from Filey in early July and was not seen again until being found in Bradford a week later. RSPCA inspectors say they cannot be sure how she...
ANIMALS
DogTime

Dogs On Duty: Dog Saves Her Human From Charging Bear

An intrepid dog saved the life of a man named Billy Green in Haw Creek, North Carolina when a black bear charged and attacked him. Green was out walking his two dogs at around 7 a.m. when the black bear approached his porch. Despite yelling at the black bear to ward it off, the animal […] The post Dogs On Duty: Dog Saves Her Human From Charging Bear appeared first on DogTime.
ANIMALS
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - July 21, 2022

BOGO kittens all month long! Discounts will be reflected at the time of adoption. Coconut is a domestic shorthair/mix 3-month-old kitten who is good with other cats and is litterbox trained. Pebbles is going to take some time to come around to new people. She tends to be more shy,...
PETS
BBC

North Woolwich fire: Blaze breaks out in tower block

About 125 firefighters are battling a fire at the top of a tower block in east London. A four-room flat is completely alight on the 17th floor of the block on Manwood Street, North Woolwich. There are no reported injuries and London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the blaze was under...
ACCIDENTS
Cadrene Heslop

Organization Gives Rescue Dog Chance Of A New Life

Rescue dog gets a chance at a great life. Reggie is an 18-month-old Shar Pei. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) rescued him. He did not have the best puppyhood, but the organization is giving Reggie a better life in adulthood. (source)
HuffPost

HuffPost

102K+
Followers
6K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy