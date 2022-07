The Regina softball team started the postseason ranked #4. Now, the Regals are state champions. Regina overcame a 1-0 first-inning deficit to beat conference foe Wilton 6-4 in Friday night’s Class 2A championship game in Fort Dodge. The Regals became used to coming from behind in state tournament games this week, as they trailed 4-0 after three innings in a quarterfinal win over #6 Van Meter and were down 2-0 after two innings in a 7-4 semifinal win over top-ranked Central Springs.

FORT DODGE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO