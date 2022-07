Tracy Ford, director of public relations joins us on AM Buffalo to share all that the Chelsea Hotel has to offer Western New Yorker's. She says, “This is a great time of year for us, summer, so many great festivals have come back, events, the attractions are all wide open and they are welcoming everybody back and we are too. We are wide open. All our amenities, with our family fun zone and the only indoor water slide and our adult pool, all of it is open and we have a really great offer right now.”

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO