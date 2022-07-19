ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Construction to be completed this fall on 5th AutoZone store in Collier County

By Tim Aten
gulfshorebusiness.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new AutoZone store is under construction at 6665 Collier Blvd., the 1.3-acre vacant commercial property is...

www.gulfshorebusiness.com

gulfshorebusiness.com

Paul Fleming’s Naples-based restaurant group plans 50 locations in Florida

The founder and visionary behind national dining chains P.F. Chang’s China Bistro and Fleming‘s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar plans three new restaurants in the Naples area and one in Bonita Springs within the next seven months. Naples resident Paul Fleming and his wife, Jody Goodenough-Fleming, and their locally based restaurant group plan to eventually have a diverse portfolio in Florida of 50 restaurants, which includes growing the Lake Park Diner concept that began in Naples.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral adds road widening to existing project

Cape Coral City Council members approved the construction engineering and inspection services for the SUN Trail Project to add Chiquita Boulevard North Road Widening project for a not-to-exceed cost of $166,188. The approval authorizes the city manager or his designee to execute the contract amendment, change orders and purchase orders.
CAPE CORAL, FL
businessobserverfl.com

On-the-move parking entrepreneur revs up successful business strategy

Radostin Nikolov worked for several years as a valet in downtown Naples, where he saw firsthand the challenges of parking cars in the increasingly busy Fifth Avenue South area. The Bulgarian native talked to his boss about improvements and changes that could be made. But the boss wasn’t interested.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Great Wolf Lodge splashes into South Florida

South Florida families looking to strengthen their pack will have a new, fun, adventure-filled getaway in 2024, as Great Wolf Resorts, Inc., North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has broken ground on its newest resort in Naples. Great Wolf Lodge South Florida will become the brand’s 21st resort in North America, featuring 500 family-friendly suites and an expansive 100,000-square-foot indoor water park. The resort will sit on 20 acres on the eastern edge of Collier County, near the I-75 and Collier Boulevard interchange and next to the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, making for a convenient getaway for families across South Florida and a significant economic engine for the region.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples area residential real estate inventory continues upswing

Overall home inventory in Collier County, excluding Marco Island, was up 81% in June 2022 compared to June 2021, according to a market report from Naples Area Board of Realtors. In addition, pending and overall closed sales were down 37% and 38%, respectively, while new listings decreased slightly. The median closed price increased 32% from June 2021 to $604,000, with homes staying on the market for an average of 18 days.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Lee County Port Authority awarded $4.2 million for RSW infrastructure

The state of Florida awarded $4.2 million to the Lee County Port Authority to pay for infrastructure improvements at Southwest Florida International Airport. According to a tweet from Gov. Ron DeSantis, the money was awarded through the Job Growth Grant Fund and is intended to be used for “improving access to the airport and commercial development sites.”
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Major upgrades in the works for the Fort Myers Yacht Basin

There is a plan to transform the Fort Myers Yacht Basin by adding shops, restaurants and a new walking area. Fort Myers is in the process of negotiating for the new marina. With a new environment comes new excitement, but that new environment is also some people’s biggest concern.
gulfshorebusiness.com

ADA-compliant restroom coming to Sirenia Vista Park

Cape Coral City Council approved additional funding for an ADA-compliant restroom at Sirenia Vista Park at the corner of Ceitus Parkway and Old Burnt Store Road. The additional funding comes from the Lee County Tourist Development Beach and Shoreline Grant in the amount of $59,500 for a total grant amount of $406,690. The total project amount is $529,650, with the city matching funds of $122,960.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Collier County reaches 75% recycling rate

Collier County has attained the 75% recycling rate set by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, making it one of only five counties to achieve this goal. Collier County recycled 1.5 million tons of the 2 million tons of waste collected in 2021, according to the DEP. This is the first time Collier County has reached the statewide goal and represents a one percentage point increase over the previous year. Collier County’s residential collection program recycles glass, metal cans, plastic bottles, paper and cardboard. The award-winning foam recycling program collects foam at any of the county’s recycling drop-off centers. In addition, yard waste, construction and demolition materials, appliances and electronics are recycled. The gas-to-energy facility converts landfill waste to energy that powers 3,000 homes, the county reports.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Internet improvements coming for Cape Coral residents

Residents in Southwest Florida’s largest city are getting an upgrade after dealing with frustrating internet service. People living in parts of northwest Cape Coral said they can’t even log on. Now, Verizon is bringing internet with faster speeds to the area. Laurie Collins lives in northwest Cape Coral,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New beginning for woman from Africa in a new Naples apartment

A young woman’s dream came true Thursday with her very own apartment after moving to Southwest Florida from Africa. Jacqueline Mengue, 21, has her own apartment in Naples all thanks to three local organizations. Mengue’s new beginning is a new apartment after battling years of hardship and homelessness. “I just can’t wait to see how that feels,” Mengue said. “To have your own bed, your own mattress…”
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Locals protest Bonita Springs plan to demolish former restaurant at Wonder Gardens

Locals are gathering downtown to protest Bonita Springs City Council’s vote in May to demolish the former restaurant building at Everglades Wonder Gardens. Ashley Piper, part of the Piper family that worked the Wonder Gardens for four generations, plans to be standing outside the building until dusk. Piper was devastated when she heard of council’s decision to demolish the former restaurant, which is designated as historic by the city.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL

