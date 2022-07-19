Construction to be completed this fall on 5th AutoZone store in Collier County

Collier County has attained the 75% recycling rate set by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, making it one of only five counties to achieve this goal. Collier County recycled 1.5 million tons of the 2 million tons of waste collected in 2021, according to the DEP. This is the first time Collier County has reached the statewide goal and represents a one percentage point increase over the previous year. Collier County’s residential collection program recycles glass, metal cans, plastic bottles, paper and cardboard. The award-winning foam recycling program collects foam at any of the county’s recycling drop-off centers. In addition, yard waste, construction and demolition materials, appliances and electronics are recycled. The gas-to-energy facility converts landfill waste to energy that powers 3,000 homes, the county reports.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO