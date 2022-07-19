Sprouts Farmers Market hiring 100 employees for new Cape Coral store

Hotels are offering huge incentives for new hires as the hospitality industry tries to pull itself out of a staffing shortage and keep Southwest Florida tourism afloat. Fort Myers currently needs more than 300 hotel workers and has more than 1,600 openings for hospitality workers. With 70% of Americans saying they plan to travel this summer, that puts pressure on hotels to provide good service. The hotel industry, as a result, is getting creative in keeping people on staff and encouraging others to join, offering sign-on bonuses and even scholarships.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO