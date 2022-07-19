ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Sprouts Farmers Market hiring 100 employees for new Cape Coral store

By Gulfshore Business
gulfshorebusiness.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSprouts Farmers Market announced it will soon finish construction on its new store in Cape Coral. Located at 1800 NE Pine Island Road, the store will open...

www.gulfshorebusiness.com

businessobserverfl.com

On-the-move parking entrepreneur revs up successful business strategy

Radostin Nikolov worked for several years as a valet in downtown Naples, where he saw firsthand the challenges of parking cars in the increasingly busy Fifth Avenue South area. The Bulgarian native talked to his boss about improvements and changes that could be made. But the boss wasn’t interested.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida hotels offering big incentives to fight staffing shortages

Hotels are offering huge incentives for new hires as the hospitality industry tries to pull itself out of a staffing shortage and keep Southwest Florida tourism afloat. Fort Myers currently needs more than 300 hotel workers and has more than 1,600 openings for hospitality workers. With 70% of Americans saying they plan to travel this summer, that puts pressure on hotels to provide good service. The hotel industry, as a result, is getting creative in keeping people on staff and encouraging others to join, offering sign-on bonuses and even scholarships.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Paul Fleming’s Naples-based restaurant group plans 50 locations in Florida

The founder and visionary behind national dining chains P.F. Chang’s China Bistro and Fleming‘s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar plans three new restaurants in the Naples area and one in Bonita Springs within the next seven months. Naples resident Paul Fleming and his wife, Jody Goodenough-Fleming, and their locally based restaurant group plan to eventually have a diverse portfolio in Florida of 50 restaurants, which includes growing the Lake Park Diner concept that began in Naples.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Climate change prompts Cape Coral’s Mercola to stress biodynamic farming

As climate change continues to become a hot topic with record-high temperatures being set, Cape Coral-based health food supplement company Mercola is hoping to do something about it by promoting biodynamic farming. Mercola has a 10,000-square-foot market at 125 SW Third Place where it showcases 1,400 different kinds of health...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Cape Coral, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples area residential real estate inventory continues upswing

Overall home inventory in Collier County, excluding Marco Island, was up 81% in June 2022 compared to June 2021, according to a market report from Naples Area Board of Realtors. In addition, pending and overall closed sales were down 37% and 38%, respectively, while new listings decreased slightly. The median closed price increased 32% from June 2021 to $604,000, with homes staying on the market for an average of 18 days.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral adds road widening to existing project

Cape Coral City Council members approved the construction engineering and inspection services for the SUN Trail Project to add Chiquita Boulevard North Road Widening project for a not-to-exceed cost of $166,188. The approval authorizes the city manager or his designee to execute the contract amendment, change orders and purchase orders.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Internet improvements coming for Cape Coral residents

Residents in Southwest Florida’s largest city are getting an upgrade after dealing with frustrating internet service. People living in parts of northwest Cape Coral said they can’t even log on. Now, Verizon is bringing internet with faster speeds to the area. Laurie Collins lives in northwest Cape Coral,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Bubble curtains soon to be installed in Cape Coral

Cape Coral received its Department of Environmental Protection permit to install bubble curtains. The city is now waiting for the contractor’s availability to begin installation of 10 bubble curtains, anticipated to being within the next 30 days, with each installation taking two days to complete. Once work begins, it is expected to be completed within one month. Bubble curtains are intended to improve water quality and reduce algae blooms.
CAPE CORAL, FL
buffalonynews.net

Investment Guru John Milne Gives $1 Billion in Assets Back to Clients

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2022 / John Milne built a remarkable career as an investment manager putting people before profit. His philosophy created billions in assets for the companies fortunate enough to employee his expertise and for an investment company he founded. Now, Milne is retiring...
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

Rare condo perfect for downtown living

Have you been thinking of making your move to downtown Fort Myers? Now is your chance to live in the vibrant neighborhood and own a rarely available three-bed two-bath condo end unit condo overlooking the beautiful Caloosahatchee River and city of Fort Myers. Stunning sunsets and a million-dollar view await on the lanai at 2350 W. First St., #705. The unit is located in First Harbour Towers — one of the first mid-century modern buildings in Fort Myers designed by Robert Matts.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

Great Wolf Lodge splashes into South Florida

South Florida families looking to strengthen their pack will have a new, fun, adventure-filled getaway in 2024, as Great Wolf Resorts, Inc., North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has broken ground on its newest resort in Naples. Great Wolf Lodge South Florida will become the brand’s 21st resort in North America, featuring 500 family-friendly suites and an expansive 100,000-square-foot indoor water park. The resort will sit on 20 acres on the eastern edge of Collier County, near the I-75 and Collier Boulevard interchange and next to the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, making for a convenient getaway for families across South Florida and a significant economic engine for the region.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New beginning for woman from Africa in a new Naples apartment

A young woman’s dream came true Thursday with her very own apartment after moving to Southwest Florida from Africa. Jacqueline Mengue, 21, has her own apartment in Naples all thanks to three local organizations. Mengue’s new beginning is a new apartment after battling years of hardship and homelessness. “I just can’t wait to see how that feels,” Mengue said. “To have your own bed, your own mattress…”
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Construction to be completed this fall on 5th AutoZone store in Collier County

A new AutoZone store is under construction at 6665 Collier Blvd., the 1.3-acre vacant commercial property is across from Dunkin’ near the Collier entrance into the Lowe’s-anchored Shops at Eagle Creek in East Naples. Construction of the 7,381-square-foot retail store is expected to be completed in September by HJB Construction Inc., based in Charleston, South Carolina. It’s the fifth store in Collier County for Memphis-based AutoZone, which has more than 6,000 company-owned stores in the Americas.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Crisp & Green restaurant launches in Collier County

Crisp & Green fast-casual restaurant launched its first area location Thursday in The Pointe at Founders Square on the southeast corner of Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard. The new Naples location is open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily at 8845 Founders Square Drive, Suite 155. Crisp & Green’s plant-based menu features grain bowls, salads and smoothies. Promoting a culture of “Living Crisp,” Crisp & Green offers regular complimentary workouts on the restaurant’s patio or in the parking lot through partnerships with local fitness studios and certified trainers. The Minneapolis-based chain plans 30 locations in Florida during the next two years, including a location at the new Estero Crossings mixed-use development on Corkscrew Road in Estero.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Amazon driver speaking out about suspension

An Amazon driver stuck in his truck on Monday is speaking out after getting suspended when Cape Coral firefighters broke him out. The driver, who wanted to remain nameless, said he’s been suspended for property damages when firefighters broke the window to get him out. The driver, who has...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Lafayette 148 New York opens its first Naples boutique at Waterside Shops

Lafayette 148 New York marks its 25th anniversary with the opening of an upscale women’s clothing boutique at Waterside Shops in Naples. The new store in the open-air shopping destination features Lafayette 148’s complete ready-to-wear footwear, handbags, jewelry and accessories collections. Underscoring the brand’s commitment to craft and handiwork in its collections, hanging shelves display Lafayette 148’s “Made in Italy” accessories of bags and footwear.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
gulfshorebusiness.com

ADA-compliant restroom coming to Sirenia Vista Park

Cape Coral City Council approved additional funding for an ADA-compliant restroom at Sirenia Vista Park at the corner of Ceitus Parkway and Old Burnt Store Road. The additional funding comes from the Lee County Tourist Development Beach and Shoreline Grant in the amount of $59,500 for a total grant amount of $406,690. The total project amount is $529,650, with the city matching funds of $122,960.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Collier County reaches 75% recycling rate

Collier County has attained the 75% recycling rate set by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, making it one of only five counties to achieve this goal. Collier County recycled 1.5 million tons of the 2 million tons of waste collected in 2021, according to the DEP. This is the first time Collier County has reached the statewide goal and represents a one percentage point increase over the previous year. Collier County’s residential collection program recycles glass, metal cans, plastic bottles, paper and cardboard. The award-winning foam recycling program collects foam at any of the county’s recycling drop-off centers. In addition, yard waste, construction and demolition materials, appliances and electronics are recycled. The gas-to-energy facility converts landfill waste to energy that powers 3,000 homes, the county reports.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL

