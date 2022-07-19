Crews Battle Grass Fire In SE Oklahoma City Metro

The City of Oklahoma City said all of the lake levels are in good shape, except for one. Lake Stanley Draper is just about a foot away from some serious restrictions. “This hot weather, we're drawing out as much as we're pulling in from the southeast and the evaporation is causing the lake to drop a couple of inches a day,” Chris Browning, OKC Water Trust General Manager said.
With temperatures reaching triple digits and little rain, it's no surprise that fire crews have been busy in July. The Oklahoma City Fire Department says they have responded to nearly 300 grass fires just this month. Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson says the tiniest spark can erupt into a large fire.
An Oklahoma City firefighter is recovering right now after being charged by a cow. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two cows were loose along I-40 and Mustang Road last night after a cattle hauler caught fire. The OHP says cowboys from Stockyards City were called out to help move more...
The City of Oklahoma City has big plans for Northwest 16th in the Plaza District. That includes resurfacing the road, new curbs, ADA upgrades and other amenities. The project is slated to finish in early 2023.
Authorities are responding to a shooting that left one person injured Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The shooting happened near Linwood Boulevard and North Western Avenue. Oklahoma City police said one person shot themself in the leg while being under the influence. The victim is being transported to a...
A man died after police said he was shot several times in his "extremities" and once is his stomach Sunday afternoon. The Oklahoma City Police Department said the man called 911 from the Mayridge South Apartments himself and was unconscious when crews arrived to the scene. The scene is near...
Oklahoma City leaders are breaking ground on a new upscale mixed-use development. The Rose Creek Plaza will be located at the corner of Northwest 164th and May. It will house more than 220,000 square feet of retail space. A new Homeland store is the first confirmed store opening in the...
The fifth annual Boots and Badges Blood Drive is underway at the Paycom Center. The Oklahoma City police and fire departments are hosting it with the Oklahoma Blood Institute. OBI said there will also be family friendly events during the drive. Appointments or walk-ins are welcome. The drive is happening...
In a memorial ride Sunday, motorcyclists honored Edmond Police Sgt. C.J. Nelson. The officer was killed in line of duty last week after being hit by a car while on his motorcycle. News 9's Anjelicia Bruton talked to some of the people that took part in the ride and shared...
More than 150 people will ride Sunday from Oklahoma City to Edmond to honor Edmond Police Sergeant C.J. Nelson's memory. Riders will meet at the Bass Pro Shop in Bricktown at 9 a.m., then they will ride to the Edmond Police Department.
People experiencing homelessness who had been camping out on private property in Norman are looking for a new place to stay. The group had been staying behind a grocery store near Interstate 35. Wendy Vollmer told News 9 that the sound of bulldozers woke her up Wednesday morning. "These guys...
Residents of counties that were damaged in the May 2 through 8 severe weather in Oklahoma can now apply for both FEMA and Small Business Association relief at a newly opened center in Seminole County. It has been almost three months since an EF2 tornado smashed through the town of...
A new pool bar and bodega has opened at the 21-C Museum Hotel in Oklahoma City. Chefs there said the food combines tried and true favorites with a unique and fresh twist. The Bodega is open from 6:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. The pool bar is open from 4 p.m....
Several people inside a metro home managed to escape unharmed on Wednesday after police said someone sprayed their home with bullets. Neighbors told News 9 that was not the first drive-by shooting on their southwest Oklahoma City street. A bullet hole could be seen in a front window, one in...
Yukon police have identified the man who allegedly led them on a miles long chase Thursday afternoon. Jonathan Paul Guy of Oklahoma City was booked into the Canadian County jail on multiple charges stemming from a chase through the county. The full list of charges are below. • Eludes or...
A non-profit that provides animal therapy services is feeling the effects of the drought in our state. The owners told News 9 hay prices have doubled during this drought, but they are doing everything to keep these important services going for Oklahomans. “I didn’t expect to hit this kind of...
The Oklahoma City Police Department partnered with Sunbeam and the Regional Food Bank to help out more than 500 families. They helped donate backpacks filled with school supplies. The event focused on helping out grandparents raising grandkids.
There’s a glimmer of hope for Oklahoma City home buyers as new data show a major increase in listings for the month of June. Oklahoma City Metropolitan Association of Realtors released the latest June numbers, showing more than 4,600 new listings. In May, there were fewer than 3,000. In...
District Attorney Allan Grubb will challenge a grand jury’s recommendation for removal, his attorney told News 9 Friday. “He's mad, he's defiant, and he's ready to speak and he wants to be heard in court,” said Robert Gifford, Grubb’s attorney. The Oklahoma Multicounty Grand Jury released a...
A man who shot a 7-Eleven employee to death during a robbery is going to prison. George Way was convicted this week in the September 2020 death of Laura Taylor in Southwest OKC. Way is sentenced to 50 years in prison.
