Statesville, NC

Statesville armed robber caught hiding in apartment closet, police say

By Jesse Ullmann
 5 days ago
Credit: Statesville Police

STATESVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A two-month search for a robbery suspect in Iredell County has finally come to a close, Statesville Police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 8:30 p.m. on May 6th at the Market Basket convenience store on Salisbury Road. Witnesses told police a man came into the store covered from head to toe and acting strange, and then took money from the register while pointing a gun at the store clerk.

Detectives identified 22-year-old Statesville resident D’Angelo Barker as the suspect and warrants for armed robbery were issued.

Barker was finally arrested Tuesday after he was found hiding in a closet at the Signal Hill apartment complex, according to the police report.

He is being held on a $100,000 secured bond.

