Woman dies in semi-truck collision that closed Central Oklahoma turnpike

An ambulance rushes to the scene of an accident – stock photo (Getty Images)

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A person died from injuries suffered in a three-vehicle crash involving two semi-trucks that closed down part of Turner Turnpike early Tuesday morning.

Melissa Mitchell, 41, of Aldrich, Mo., died at the scene of the crash, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

The crash occurred at around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday on Turner Turnpike’s eastbound lanes, near mile marker 175, three miles west of Stroud, Okla., according to OHP.

Mitchell was a passenger in a 2015 Freightliner semi-truck. The crash also involved an unoccupied 2012 Peterbilt semi-truck that was legally parked on the outside shoulder and a 2014 Ford F-450 that was disabled in the roadway.

The driver of the 2015 Freightliner, a 62-year-old Republic, Mo., woman, was transported to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center, where she is listed in fair condition with arm and internal torso injuries, OHP officials said.

Mitchell was not wearing her seatbelt when the crash occurred; the driver was wearing a seatbelt, according to officials.

Details have not been released on how the crash occurred; it remains under investigation.

Eastbound Turner Turnpike was closed and westbound Turner Turnpike was narrowed to one lane west of Stroud due to a crash.