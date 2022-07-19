ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFOR

Woman dies in semi-truck collision that closed Central Oklahoma turnpike

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lZuqR_0glLluIu00
An ambulance rushes to the scene of an accident – stock photo (Getty Images)

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A person died from injuries suffered in a three-vehicle crash involving two semi-trucks that closed down part of Turner Turnpike early Tuesday morning.

Melissa Mitchell, 41, of Aldrich, Mo., died at the scene of the crash, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

The crash occurred at around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday on Turner Turnpike’s eastbound lanes, near mile marker 175, three miles west of Stroud, Okla., according to OHP.

Mitchell was a passenger in a 2015 Freightliner semi-truck. The crash also involved an unoccupied 2012 Peterbilt semi-truck that was legally parked on the outside shoulder and a 2014 Ford F-450 that was disabled in the roadway.

The driver of the 2015 Freightliner, a 62-year-old Republic, Mo., woman, was transported to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center, where she is listed in fair condition with arm and internal torso injuries, OHP officials said.

Mitchell was not wearing her seatbelt when the crash occurred; the driver was wearing a seatbelt, according to officials.

Details have not been released on how the crash occurred; it remains under investigation.

Eastbound Turner Turnpike was closed and westbound Turner Turnpike was narrowed to one lane west of Stroud due to a crash.

Comments / 0

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

‘Bear in the Air’ over Joplin; Police agencies work an aggressive vehicle enforcement event

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday the Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers along with local Jasper County agencies conducted a traffic operation. Joplin Police confirm with us the JPD Traffic Unit, along with the Jasper County Sheriff’s office are assisting the MSHP, conducting an aggressive vehicle enforcement event focused at impaired and careless drivers.
JOPLIN, MO
KTUL

Man dies after hitting waste management truck at full speed

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man died after rear-ending a waste management truck near Apache and Peoria, according to Tulsa Police Department. Officers say the man was driving a double-cab truck and rear-ended a waste management truck stopped at a stop light, Thursday afternoon. Witnesses told police the truck...
TULSA, OK
KFOR

Police investigating a homicide at OKC apartment building

A man died after suffering “several injuries consistent with gunshot wounds” Oklahoma City Police tell News 4. The Oklahoma Police Department has informed us the man called 9-11 but was unconscious when police arrived at the scene. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries soon after. The scene is near S […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Oklahoma#Traffic Accident#Oklahoma Highway Patrol#Turner Turnpike#Freightliner#Peterbilt#Eastbound Turner Turnpike
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of July 22, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a st. Louis resident was arrested Saturday evening in Linn County. Twenty-three-year-old Wayne Lee was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful use of a weapon, possessing eleven to 35 grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and excessive window tint. Lee was released from custody.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
KFOR

Child critical following crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A child suffered critical injuries in a vehicle crash in Oklahoma City Thursday night. The crash occurred on Harrah Road shortly before 10:10 p.m. A pickup truck turned left in front of the vehicle that the child was traveling in, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department official.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

No survivors in head-on crash, East Hwy 86 in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Thursday morning just after 7 a.m. reports in Newton County of a head-on crash just to the east of Shetland Road on East Hwy 86 alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. East Newton Fire/Granby Fire, Midway Fire Protection District, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies and Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCPD: 1 Injured Following Shooting In NW OKC

Authorities are responding to a shooting that left one person injured Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The shooting happened near Linwood Boulevard and North Western Avenue. Oklahoma City police said one person shot themself in the leg while being under the influence. The victim is being transported to a...
KFOR

UPDATE: Police say gunshot wound accident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was shot in Northwest Oklahoma City late Saturday morning. Oklahoma City Police Department offices were called to Northwest 7th Street shortly before 11:55 a.m. Information has not yet been released on whether a suspect was identified or arrested. Police have just started investigating...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police looking for owner of 23 pounds of marijuana

Tulsa police arrested a woman after she was caught burglarizing a dispensary near 6500 E 46th Street. Hilary Wagar, was seen in security videos hiding marijuana behind the building along with another man, so police added possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Later, a business near 8200 E. 46th...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Officials respond to fatal crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials are responding to a fatal crash in Oklahoma City. On Wednesday, officials responded to a deadly crash on North MacArthur Boulevard. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
News On 6

OCPD: At Least 1 Person Killed In West OKC Accident

Oklahoma City police and fire departments are investigating the cause of a deadly accident Wednesday afternoon. The accident, which involved two vehicles, happened near the intersection of Northwest 10th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. Authorities said at least one person died at the scene of the crash. A portion of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Government Technology

Oklahoma Firefighters Battle Blazes During Heat Wave

(TNS) - Flames blazed and sirens blared Tuesday and Wednesday, and at least 14 agencies responded to various fires as record-breaking temperatures settled into Stephens County . Highs hit 111 in Duncan Tuesday. Meanwhile, fires broke out in Empire as a garbage truck went up in flames. Shortly after, another...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy