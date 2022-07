The North Haven softball team’s season wasn’t defined by wins and losses, but rather, by the Nighthawks’ will to compete and stay in every single contest no matter the score. Most of North Haven’s games ended in a close victory or a narrow defeat, but the team took away more positives from each game as the season went along. By building on their confidence, the Nighthawks finished the year with an overall record of 12-10, including an impressive victory over Rockville in the Class L State Tournament.

