Penitentiary Glen Reservation hosted a “What If” event to showcase the animals at the facility and encourage guests to help protect and conserve the environment. This year’s Wildlife Festival focus was on the laws and organizations that aid the restoration and protection of wildlife and their habitats while also challenging guests to do their part to conserve the environment. The “What If” is meant to ask how guests can change their lives to help make the world safer and cleaner for local wildlife.

KIRTLAND, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO