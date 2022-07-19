ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Gaston by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-19 16:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Greenville, Greenville Mountains, Northern Spartanburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 20:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Greenville; Greenville Mountains; Northern Spartanburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Greenville and northwestern Spartanburg Counties through 830 PM EDT At 803 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles south of Columbus, or 5 miles north of Lake Robinson, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Landrum, Inman, Campobello, Tigerville, Lake Robinson, Lake Bowen, Gowensville and Glassy Mountain. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cabarrus, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Cabarrus; Rowan The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Cabarrus County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southwestern Rowan County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 455 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Kannapolis, or near China Grove, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Kannapolis, China Grove, Landis, Enochville, Granite Quarry, Rockwell, Mt Pleasant, Faith, Downtown Concord and Salisbury. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC

