ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Efficacy of interventions for suicide and self-injury in children and adolescents: a meta-analysis

By Lauren M. Harris
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite increased numbers of children and adolescents seeking and receiving mental health treatment, rates of self-injurious thoughts and behaviors (SITBs) in youth are rising. In the hopes of aiding ongoing efforts to alleviate the burden of SITBs in this vulnerable population, the present study summarizes current knowledge on the efficacy of...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Depression is a main determinant of health-related quality of life in patients with diabetic kidney disease

Low health-related quality of life (HRQOL) is associated with adverse outcomes in diabetic kidney disease (DKD) patients. We examined the modifiable factors associated with low HRQOL in these patients. We enrolled 141 DKD patients. HRQOL was assessed with the Short Form 36 (SF-36) questionnaire. Low HRQOL was defined as a score"‰>"‰one standard deviation below the mean. Depression and anxiety were assessed with the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (HADS-D and HDAS-A, respectively). The patients' median age was 65Â years, and 73% were men. The prevalence rates of anxiety and depression were 8% (n"‰="‰11) and 17% (n"‰="‰24), respectively. Forty (28%) patients were identified as poor sleepers, and 40 (28%) had low physical activity levels. Anxiety, depression, and poor sleep quality were negatively correlated with SF-36 scores. Higher levels of physical activity and the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) were correlated with higher SF-36 scores, which indicated better health status. Higher depression scores (HADS-D scores) were associated with low HRQOL, independent of factors including age, sex, smoking status, comorbidities, eGFR, anemia, sleep quality, anxiety levels, and physical activity levels (odds ratio, 1.43; 95% confidence interval, 1.17"“1.75). Among the clinical and psycho-physical factors, depression was a main determinant of low HRQOL in DKD patients.
HEALTH
PsyPost

Large systematic review finds no evidence for the serotonin hypothesis of depression

A large systematic umbrella review published in Molecular Psychiatry suggests a lack of consistent evidence linking serotonin and depression, concluding that there is no support for the hypothesis that depression is caused by lowered serotonin activity or concentration. Decades of literature has argued that depression results from abnormalities in serotonin,...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Network analysis of preictal iEEG reveals changes in network structure preceding seizure onset

Seizures likely result from aberrant network activity and synchronization. Changes in brain network connectivity may underlie seizure onset. We used a novel method of rapid network model estimation from intracranial electroencephalography (iEEG) data to characterize pre-ictal changes in network structure prior to seizure onset. We analyzed iEEG data from 20 patients from the iEEG.org database. Using 10Â s epochs sliding by 1Â s intervals, a multiple input, single output (MISO) state space model was estimated for each output channel and time point with all other channels as inputs, generating sequential directed network graphs of channel connectivity. These networks were assessed using degree and betweenness centrality. Both degree and betweenness increased at seizure onset zone (SOZ) channels 37.0"‰Â±"‰2.8Â s before seizure onset. Degree rose in all channels 8.2"‰Â±"‰2.2Â s prior to seizure onset, with increasing connections between the SOZ and surrounding channels. Interictal networks showed low and stable connectivity. A novel MISO model-based network estimation method identified changes in brain network structure just prior to seizure onset. Increased connectivity was initially isolated within the SOZ and spread to non-SOZ channels before electrographic seizure onset. Such models could help confirm localization of SOZ regions.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Ideation#Suicide Intervention#Attempted Suicide#Adolescence#Youth Suicide#Parenting Tips#Adolescents#Sitb#Rr
Nature.com

Repeated methamphetamine administration produces cognitive deficits through augmentation of GABAergic synaptic transmission in the prefrontal cortex

Methamphetamine (METH) abuse is associated with the emergence of cognitive deficits and hypofrontality, a pathophysiological marker of many neuropsychiatric disorders that is produced by altered balance of local excitatory and inhibitory synaptic transmission. However, there is a dearth of information regarding the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induced cognitive deficits and associated hypofrontal states. Using PV-Cre transgenic rats that went through a METH sensitization regime or saline (SAL) followed by 7"“10 days of home cage abstinence combined with cognitive tests, chemogenetic experiments, and whole-cell patch recordings on the prelimbic prefrontal cortex (PFC), we investigated the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induce hypofrontality. We report here that repeated METH administration in rats produces deficits in working memory and increases in inhibitory synaptic transmission onto pyramidal neurons in the PFC. The increased PFC inhibition is detected by an increase in spontaneous and evoked inhibitory postsynaptic synaptic currents (IPSCs), an increase in GABAergic presynaptic function, and a shift in the excitatory-inhibitory balance onto PFC deep-layer pyramidal neurons. We find that pharmacological blockade of D1 dopamine receptor function reduces the METH-induced augmentation of IPSCs, suggesting a critical role for D1 dopamine signaling in METH-induced hypofrontality. In addition, repeated METH administration increases the intrinsic excitability of parvalbumin-positive fast spiking interneurons (PV"‰+"‰FSIs), a key local interneuron population in PFC that contributes to the control of inhibitory tone. Using a cell type-specific chemogenetic approach, we show that increasing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC is necessary and sufficient to cause deficits in temporal order memory similar to those induced by METH. Conversely, reducing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC of METH-exposed rats rescues METH-induced temporal order memory deficits. Together, our findings reveal that repeated METH exposure increases PFC inhibitory tone through a D1 dopamine signaling-dependent potentiation of inhibitory synaptic transmission, and that reduction of PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity can rescue METH-induced cognitive deficits, suggesting a potential therapeutic approach to treating cognitive symptoms in patients suffering from METH use disorder.
HEALTH
Parade

10 Rare Autoimmune Diseases That Don’t Get Enough Attention

Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation's best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report's annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. If you get diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease—or any rare...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Google
Benzinga

Efficacy Of Pfizer's Paxlovid COVID Drug Crashes, According To New NIH-Funded Study

A new National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded study sheds new light on the waning effectiveness of Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Paxlovid to prevent patient hospitalizations due to COVID. The drug—the most prescribed FDA-approved oral COVID medication in the United States—has seen its efficacy rate drop in half, according to the report. The findings may validate the concerns of some researchers that predict Paxlovid’s efficacy could decrease over time, given its reliance on antiviral mode-of-action.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
EverydayHealth.com

The Link Between EPI and Pancreatic Cancer

There are a few important ways in which pancreatic cancer and EPI are linked:. The conditions share a common risk factor: chronic pancreatitis. “Some studies suggest that people with chronic pancreatitis are at increased risk for pancreatic cancer,” says David Bernstein, MD, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist and the chief of the department of hepatology at Northwell Health in Manhasset, New York. Chronic pancreatitis, which is the long-term inflammation of the pancreas that results in permanent damage, can also lead to EPI. And, when the condition results from chronic pancreatitis, it tends to be severe.
MANHASSET, NY
Nature.com

Proteins, possibly human, found in World War II concentration camp artifact

Museums displaying artifacts of the human struggle against oppression are often caught in their own internal struggle between presenting factual and unbiased descriptions of their collections, or relying on testament of survivors. Often this quandary is resolved in favor of what can be verified, not what is remembered. However, with improving instrumentation, methods and informatic approaches, science can help uncover evidence able to reconcile memory and facts. Following World War II, thousands of small, cement-like disks with numbers impressed on one side were found at concentration camps throughout Europe. Survivors claimed these disks were made of human cremains; museums erred on the side of caution-without documentation of the claims, was it justifiable to present them as fact? The ability to detect species relevant biological material in these disks could help resolve this question. Proteomic mass spectrometry of five disks revealed all contained proteins, including collagens and hemoglobins, suggesting they were made, at least in part, of animal remains. A new protein/informatics approach to species identification showed that while human was not always identified as the top contributor, human was the most likely explanation for one disk. To our knowledge, this is the first demonstration of protein recovery from cremains.Â Data are available via ProteomeXchange with identifier PXD035267.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover non-invasive stimulation of eye as potential treatment of depression and dementia

A joint research team from the LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) and City University of Hong Kong (CityU) has discovered that the electrical stimulation of the eye surface can alleviate depression-like symptoms and improve cognitive function in animal models. These significant findings were recently published in Brain Stimulation and the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences.
SCIENCE
WebMD

Frozen Blueberries Recalled Over Lead Danger

July 19, 2022 -- BrandStorm Inc. is voluntarily recalling frozen blueberries because of the “presence or potential presence” of too much lead, the company said in a statement shared by the Food and Drug Administration. Natierra Nature All Foods Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberries originated in Lithuania and were sold...
FOOD SAFETY
psychologytoday.com

A Perspective That Promotes Resilience

Having an internal locus of control is linked to a sense of personal accountability, motivation, and hope. Intentionally shifting one's perspective has the ability to lift mood, but to make it permanent requires commitment. Developing an internal locus of control promotes resilience. Caroline Barron, a junior in the Humanities Honors...
AUSTIN, TX
Nature.com

Aging induces severe SIV infection accompanied by an increase in follicular CD8+ T cells with overactive STAT3 signaling

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The number of elderly people living with HIV is increasing globally, and the condition of this population is relatively complicated due to the dual effects of aging and HIV infection. However, the impact of HIV infection combined with aging on the immune homeostasis of secondary lymphoid organs remains unclear. Here, we used the simian immunodeficiency virus mac239 (SIVmac239) strain to infect six young and six old Chinese rhesus macaques (ChRMs) and compared the infection characteristics of the two groups in the chronic stage through multiplex immunofluorescence staining of lymph nodes. The results showed that the SIV production and CD4/CD8 ratio inversion in old ChRMs were more severe than those in young ChRMs in both the peripheral blood and the lymph nodes, especially when a large number of CD8+ T cells infiltrated the follicles and germinal centers. STAT3 in these follicular CXCR5+CD8+ T cells was highly activated, with high expression of granzyme B, which might be caused by the severe inflammatory milieu in the follicles of old ChRMs. This study indicates that aging may be a cofactor involved in SIV-induced immune disorders in secondary lymphoid tissues, affecting the effective antiviral activity of highly enriched follicular CXCR5+CD8+ cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Alveolar macrophages: Achilles' heel of SARS-CoV-2 infection

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 242 (2022) Cite this article. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has caused more than 6.3 million deaths to date. Despite great efforts to curb the spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), vaccines and neutralizing antibodies are in the gloom due to persistent viral mutations and antiviral compounds face challenges of specificity and safety. In addition, vaccines are unable to treat already-infected individuals, and antiviral drugs cannot be used prophylactically. Therefore, exploration of unconventional strategies to curb the current pandemic is highly urgent. Alveolar macrophages (AMs) residing on the surface of alveoli are the first immune cells that dispose of alveoli-invading viruses. Our findings demonstrate that M1 AMs have an acidic endosomal pH, thus favoring SARS-CoV-2 to leave endosomes and release into the cytosol where the virus initiates replication; in contrast, M2 AMs have an increased endosomal pH, which dampens the viral escape and facilitates delivery of the virus for lysosomal degradation. In this review, we propose that AMs are the Achilles' heel of SARS-CoV-2 infection and that modulation of the endosomal pH of AMs has the potential to eliminate invaded SARS-CoV-2; the same strategy might also be suitable for other lethal respiratory viruses.
CANCER
verywellmind.com

What Is the Beck Depression Inventory?

The BDI was developed by Dr. Aaron T. Beck, a psychiatrist, and released in 1961. The BDI includes 21 items, each of which corresponds to a symptom of depression. The BDI was first published in 1961 by Dr. Aaron T. Beck, a psychiatrist who is considered the father of cognitive therapy. The BDI was designed to measure the severity of depression, as well as to serve as a tool for screening for depression.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy