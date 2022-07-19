ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldorf, MD

Waldorf Man Charged With Assaulting Ex GF During Home Invasion: Charles County Sheriff

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
Stacy Jermain Barksdale Photo Credit: Charles County Sheriff

A Maryland man who shares the namesake of one of the most iconic characters in “The Wire” is facing charges for allegedly forcing his way into an apartment where his ex-girlfriend was staying and assaulting multiple people, authorities announced.

Waldorf resident Stacy Jermain Barksdale, 36, is facing multiple charges after the alleged assault and then attempting to flee from arresting officers while brandishing a knife, according to Diane Richardson of the Charles County Sheriff’s Media Relations Office on Tuesday, July 19.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, members of the sheriff’s office responded to an apartment in the 3900 block of Northgate Place in Waldorf for the report of a home invasion, officials said.

The investigation determined that Barksdale allegedly forced his way into the residence, and assaulted his ex and other residents before fleeing the scene.

An arrest warrant was applied for Barksdale, investigators said, and hours after the incident, officers canvassing the area found Barksdale outside his residence on Kempsford Field Place.

When they approached, it is alleged that Barksdale fled to the backyard of his home, and when officers attempted to deescalate the situation and gave verbal commands for Barksdale to surrender, he began waving a knife toward them.

Pepper spray was deployed, and Barksdale was ultimately apprehended after a brief struggle when he attempted to enter the house, according to officials.

Barksdale was charged with:

  • Assault;
  • Burglary;
  • Trespassing.

On Monday, July 18, a judge ordered Barksdale could be released on electronic monitoring as long as he "meets the necessary conditions.”

The investigation is ongoing. No return court date has been announced.

