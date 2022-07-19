What the Tech: How to save $100 a month on streaming services

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We know it’s hot out there, but did you know it doesn’t have to be that hot for kids to get burned by the playground equipment?. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says one child was burned when it was just 74 degrees. It’s not...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An isolated shower or storm is possible this weekend, but most of the day should stay dry so keep your outdoor plans. Morning lows will be down near 70 early Sunday. Mostly sunny skies during the day Sunday, but an isolated storm is possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s with winds out of the south between 5-10 mph.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The FDA is looking to pull Juul E-Cigarettes off the shelves. They were originally created as a way to wean smokers off tobacco products. Researchers at Augusta University have been looking into the lasting effects vapes can have. Dr. Zubair Karim, an assistant professor of interdisciplinary...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As families get started on back-to-school shopping, some are struggling to make ends meet and rising costs are not helping. We caught up with some community members who are having back-to-school drives to support families. “The night before her getting ready for school laying her stuff...
TRENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - At one farm in Trenton, it’s not the health of the crops, but the health of the workers that was Friday’s focus. Costa Layman has partnered with Augusta University since 2005, making sure workers who could not get medical care would have the care come to them.
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Test scores for Georgia students have recovered some from their pandemic plunge, but they remain significantly below pre-pandemic levels. The Georgia Department of Education released the annual Milestones test results for 2022 on Friday. Here’s how our local schools are responding as they continue working through the...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - School leaders aren’t the only ones working through the test scores. We have been hard at work looking at how third graders in the river region are doing with reading standards. A study by the Annie E. Casey Foundation found students who are not proficient...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local axe throwing spot is set to host the CSRA’s first tournament sanctioned by The World Axe Throwing League. We stopped by Broad Axe Throwing to find out more about the Masters of Axes tournament. “It’s the CSRA’s first World Axe Throwing League sanctioned...
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is warning about a rabid fox found in the Aiken area. DHEC says the fox was found near Talatha Church Road and Cinnamon Road and has tested positive for rabies. DHEC says one person was potentially exposed and...
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Historians think a tree in our area could be one of the oldest magnolias in South Carolina, at least 150 years old. It sits on the site of a former school that existed back in the 1800s and is about to get some new neighbors.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With school back in session in the next couple of weeks, there is plenty to get ready for. Here is a list of upcoming school drives in the CSRA:. The Augusta Boxing Club on Walton Way is hosting a book bag drive from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County authorities are conducting safety inspections Friday morning at an apartment complex off Washington Road. The inspections were taking place at the former Applecross Apartments at 300 Applecross Drive in Martinez. The complex apparently now goes by the name Clara Point. A county spokeswoman said...
The military and civilian community are in mourning after one soldier died and several were injured in a lightning strike at Fort Gordon. We’re learning more about the incident. Plus, more arrests in deadly shooting crimes around our area. Here are your top headlines.
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temporary lane closures are set for Columbia County. As work continues on the widening of Lewiston Road, several closures are scheduled for July 25-29: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Lane closures on Bluegrass Trail at Lewiston Road/Autumn Trail. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Intermittent, lane closure...
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies responded Friday morning to an accident on Columbia Road. According to the sheriff’s office, all lanes of Columbia Road in front of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church were blocked for about an hour due to an accident. Detours were being placed,...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You can feel the intensity coming off the court as things are getting as real as they can get. Friday was the first elimination round at Riverview as the skilled factory tries to keep its championship hopes alive. A slow start had TSF trailing early. This...
CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County dispatchers say crews have responded to a house fire on the 300 block of Mill Creek Drive. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 9:58 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch was not able to confirm in any residents are inside of the home.
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Claiming that false negative statements have defamed him, an ousted Wagener fire chief is suing the town’s mayor. Mark Redd was fired from the town’s volunteer fire department in 2020 after more than 40 years of service and more than 20 as chief. The firing led to a mass resignation of volunteers and a rift among some members of the small community.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman that went missing on Friday, July 22. Thirty-five-year-old Mariela Truitt was last seen at 2935 Hummingbird Lane wearing black spandex pants and a black tank top shirt. She is 4′11, 145 pounds, with brown hair...
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County deputies arrived at the scene for a motorcycle vs. vehicle, head-on collision on Augusta Road and Cemetery Road. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 10:01 p.m. on Friday. There were reports of injuries, but the extent of those injuries is unknown.
