KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — North Knoxville will soon have a new bookstore, where people can order a latté and enjoy a nice read at the end of a stressful day. The Fable Hollow Coffee and Bookshoppe said they got their store's signage and are planning to open to Fountain City in the fall. They are located near the shopping center with Party City, just off Old Broadway. On July 11, they posted a video on YouTube that show their process for signing the lease for the new storefront.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO