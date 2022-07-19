Tampa man killed woman found dead in Carrollwood months ago, deputies say

Darren Austrew (Credit: HCSO)

CARROLLWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies have made an arrest in a six-month murder investigation involving a woman who was found dead in Carrollwood.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Darren Austrew, 26, of Tampa was arrested Monday for the woman’s murder.

Deputies said Austrew assaulted the woman before he killed her.

The victim was said to have upper body trauma when she was found in the area of of Four Oaks Road on Jan. 9, 2022.

Further investigation identified Austrew as the suspect. He now faces a charge of second-degree murder.