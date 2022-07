Coach Kinney Kids Day Soccer Camp in Gardendale will take place on June 6th-10th, 2022 at the Gardendale Soccer Complex. are for boys & girls from kindergarten through 8th grade. We offer six hours (full day) of instruction each day (Friday will be a half-day) and seek to develop and improve each player’s technique, skills, and creativity with the ball. The Coach Kinney Kids Day Soccer Camp at UAB will challenge players to keep improving their skills in a fun-filled environment while instilling a passion for the game. Under the direction of a first-class coaching staff players will be exposed to dribbling, passing, shooting, and small-sided games emphasizing touches on the ball and possession. Sibling and UAB employee discounts are available.

