Details emerge in Monday standoff in San Angelo

By Ashtin Wade
 5 days ago
SAN ANGELO, Texas – A vehicle pursuit that took place Monday, July 18th led to a standoff in a San Angelo residency with the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, San Angelo Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations.

According to a recent release from the sheriff’s office, the Tom Green County Sheriffs were working with Homeland Security Investigations to conduct a surveillance of a residency believed to be occupied by 38-year-old Juan Morales.

Morales currently has 9 active warrants out for his arrest with seven being felony-level offenses.

Deputies watched a man who was believed to be Morales enter a vehicle parked on the property that fled after law enforcement had approached. A vehicle pursuit then began through northern San Angelo but was called due to public safety concerns.

The vehicle was then reported near the intersection of 16th Street and Farr Street according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

A search warrant was then issued for the residency after officers had reason to believe Morales was barricaded inside.

The Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team made entry to the residency but Morales was not located.

According to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, a stolen handgun and approximately two ounces of methamphetamine were found in the search.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Juan Morales is encouraged to contact the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, the San Angelo Police Department, or Crime Stoppers.

Morales is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The original story can be found here.

This photograph is courtesy of the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office.

