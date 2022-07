Jason Peters saw how special Justin Fields is, and the veteran offensive tackle also knows what the Bears' young quarterback needs to reach his potential. "He got hurt right there in the middle of it," Peters said on Sirius XM. "He's going to need his offensive line to block for him, give him some time — because he's young — to go through his reads. Once he gets older and gets into the groove, because right now he's going to be like a rookie with the new system pretty much with a new coaching staff, I'm pretty sure they've got a whole new system for him, new plays.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO