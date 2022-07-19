ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City, AZ

Duncan: Property exemptions available for disabled in Sun Cities

By Hugh Duncan
Sun City Independent
 5 days ago
Man with spinal cord injury in a wheelchair on a street

The Mission of the Sun City Community Assistance Network is to, “Connect people with resources to enhance their standard of living.”

In other words, Sun City CAN helps people save money on things like property taxes, income taxes, utilities, Medicare premiums, prescription drugs and other things.

Many benefits go unclaimed simply because people are unaware that the benefits exist. In an effort to shed light on some of the help that is available to low-income seniors, I will write a guest commentary each month about a different senior help program.

Below is a listing of benefits available for low-income seniors that some may not realize are available.

Property exemptions

Disabled persons may be eligible for a reduction to their property’s assessed value.

To qualify for this exemption, a person must be certified by a licensed and competent medical authority as “totally and permanently disabled.” This applies to property owners 17 and older. There is no upper age limit. You may be 70, 80 or even 90 years old! Many of us know someone who has Parkinson’s, dementia, multiple sclerosis, failing eyesight or any one of the many chronic illnesses. They may be eligible for this property tax exemption.

To qualify, a certified medical physician must sign an official form provided by the Arizona Department of Revenue attesting that “the applicant is unable to engage in substantial gainful activity and therefore is considered to be totally and permanently disabled.”

In addition to this certification of disability, you must be an Arizona resident.

If a physician certifies you to be disabled as defined above and your annual income (excluding Social Security and veteran’s disability payments) is less than $34,901 (if there are no minor children in the home) you may be eligible for a significant reduction in you property taxes. Again, do not include Social Security when computing you annual income.

The total assessed value of your home must be less than $28,459 and the disability exemption exempts $4,180 of the limited property value of your home. Consult your “2022 Property Notice of Valuation” to see how this affects your particular situation.

This is a permanent exemption if the eligibility requirements continue to be met. Renewal is not required; however, you must review your personal exemption annually and notify the Assessor’s Office of any change to income, occupancy, marriage or death, which may disqualify you from the program.

Please refer to the Maricopa County Assessor’s Office website or contact them at 602-506-3406 for more information.

If you think that you are eligible for this program, call 623-933-7530 and make an appointment at the Maricopa County Assessor’s satellite office in the Sun City Community Assistance Network office, 10195 W. Coggins Drive.

Hugh Duncan is Sun City Community Assistance Network board president.

